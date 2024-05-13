Napa nonprofit Mentis holding mental health awareness month events, initiative

Napa nonprofit Mentis recently announced it was holding two mental health-focused free events and carrying out initiatives in May in recognition of Mental Health awareness month.

Among the events will be a conversation with Stanford University professor Shannon Wiltsey-Sitrman about trauma and pathways to healing is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. May 22 at Markham Vineyards in St. Helena.

Wiltsey-Sitrman will talk about how trauma affects individuals and communities, as well as delving into the latest research into treatment, outcomes and more.

Mentis is also partnering with the Napa County Suicide Prevention Council on a social media campaign throughout the month to raise awareness of suicide prevention resources.

While mental health awareness has increased in the past decade, according to a news release from the organization, there’s also been events — such as wildfires and the COVID-19 pandemic — that have contributed to a rise in stress, depression and anxiety.

“Mental health awareness is a year-round commitment to Mentis, but this month of national dedicated awareness gives us an elevated opportunity to engage more deeply with our community and provide timely mental health resources and unique experiences,” Mentis Executive Director Rob Weiss said in the release.

