Model Bakery reopens historic St. Helena location after remodel

The smell of bread baking in Model Bakery’s 1920s-era ovens will soon return to downtown St. Helena.

Its historic location at 1357 Main St. will celebrate a grand reopening Sept. 7 now that its extensive remodel is complete.

The space, which has been re-imagined with a retro-futuristic design and improved flow for customers, has been a bakery since 1908, and Model Bakery uses the original brick-built ovens.

“After decades of serving the community, it was time for a ‘Re-Model’ in order to provide guests with a fresh new experience,” said Sarah Mitchell Hansen, owner of Model Bakery, which has locations in Yountville and Napa.

The remodel was designed by Richard Von Saal and the team at Vonsaal Design of Napa to enhance the space while still preserving its history.

“We could not be happier with the way it turned out and can’t wait to welcome the community back inside our beloved bakery,” Hansen said.

The grand reopening and ribbon cutting ceremony will be held from 4-6 p.m. Sept. 7.

