Everywhere we turn, there are good things happening across Napa County.

The problem is, too often, we just don’t recognize them.

That’s the purpose of this new column: To celebrate the positive aspects unfolding in our community that we all either ignore or overlook.

Let’s face it, we all could all use a little hope, especially in these unprecedented times. We’ve weathered a lot — a global pandemic, destructive wildfires and effects of a changing climate, to name a few.

Even as breaking news headlines may sometimes rattle us while they inform us, it’s important for The Press Democrat to share weekly doses of good news stories.

That’s why I’m here. My goal is to help brighten your day by shining a spotlight on the positive things, big or small, that help define Napa County.

This area has a unique culture and history. It’s full of nonprofit organizations, programming for the arts and an enriching culture of food and wine. But there’s more to Napa than its iconic vineyards.

And I’m hoping for your help to discover it.

An Upvalley neighbor’s good deed, a heroic bystander in American Canyon, a prized possession in Napa. I want to learn about, and share, the good things happening in this community.

Perhaps this column will help you, too, better appreciate the smaller things amid life’s bustle.

As a start, here are some recent wins for the Napa Valley.

Nonprofit launches to create performing arts, community center in Calistoga

Calistoga will soon have a new community and performing arts center, thanks to nonprofit organization The Brannan Center.

Paul Coates launched the initiative to provide the Upvalley community with a dedicated hub for community activities and space for artists.

It will be housed at the former Community Presbyterian Church, locally known as the “Green Church.” Interestingly, that church is thought to have been the first in Calistoga. The structure includes the original bell — about 150 years old and weighing 400 pounds.

Dick Engelhard, a local resident and friend of Coates, helped recruit locals to join the nonprofit. Donations and community involvement have brought the proposal to fruition.

“I’ve been fortunate to live in an awesome community with awesome friends,” Coates told me Tuesday.

He was born in Cedar Falls, Iowa, before he moved to Santa Rosa and attended Montgomery High School.

“I was a farm boy, a real ‘Grapes of Wrath’ guy,” he said.

Coates then relocated to Calistoga, where he and his wife have lived for 47 years. They’ve raised three children and used to attend church at Community Presbyterian.

“We’ve always tried to do what we can. My wife and I, we share the same philosophy,” he said. “What can we do to make life better for people?”

Construction started in March, and the center is to open by 2025. The final product will include a theater and an outdoor patio.

The performing arts center was designed by a world-famous artistic group from Kyiv, Ukraine, along with local architect Tim Wilkes, who also is a member of the city’s planning commission.

The Presbyterian Church was unsure of what to do with its property, but there was hope it could somehow benefit the city.

“The (church) said they didn’t want to sell the property, so we didn’t have to buy it,” Engelhard said.

The church will continue ownership, but the facility will be operated and maintained by the nonprofit.

Coates planned to make the Brannan Center his final project before retirement — but he finds himself signing up for more good deeds.

“Sometimes it’s just not right to say no,” he told me.

The construction worker has worked to improve the community, having built more than 100 homes, a winery, a bottling plant, a church and more. He provided affordable housing by building 44 homes and paying 20% down on half of them for residents.

“I know how hard it can get for people,” he said.

It’s inspiring to meet selfless individuals like Coates who have dedicated their lives to better their community.

New jewelry shop in Calistoga ‘an experience’

Twelve years after the debut of its Sonoma County counterpart, Robindira Unsworth has opened a location in Calistoga that offers handcrafted jewelry and clothing she designed.

Her namesake store opened July 1 on Lincoln Avenue.

After being welcomed with open arms by the Petaluma community, Unsworth yearned to relive the experience in a new area. She was drawn to Calistoga’s historic and quaint appeal.

The new boutique is more than your typical shop, though. Unsworth has strategically designed its layout with each item beautifully and precisely positioned. It features handmade designer jewelry, clothing, accessories, fine art and household décor.

Robindira Unsworth seems a likely addition to complement Calistoga’s charm. The artist said she is thrilled to enhance the community with her creations and keep the arts alive in Napa Valley.

Visiting is an experience, as she intended, one that may take your breath away.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.

We want to hear from you We want to know about the sunny side of life in Napa County. Has something big or small brought a smile to your face? Someone win an award? Celebrate a notable anniversary? A new shop opening? Press Democrat intern Emma Molloy wants to hear from you. Let us know about positive local stories so we can brighten your day and celebrate the good things happening in Napa County. Send ideas to Emma at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.

