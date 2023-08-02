This week in sunny Napa Valley, there’s a lot of good going on.

As summer months roll on and we nervously get closer to wildfire season, it’s important to be prepared but also stay positive.

So, here’s your weekly dose of heartwarming happenings across Napa County:

Glass Fire victims’ home is saved after almost burning again

On July 30, a near tragedy struck a family in Deer Park. A quick response by firefighters and friends, however, turned it into a positive outcome.

Jude Wilmoth and Megan Rounds were having a normal Sunday afternoon.

They lost their home in the Glass Fire and had just moved back to the property off Sanitarium Road in January.

Things were headed back to normal -- well, as normal as they could be after suffering through traumatic loss.

The family was enjoying their summer, taking the kids camping and spending most weekends away.

Luckily, they wrapped up July festivities in town, otherwise this likely would’ve been a different story.

“It was nice to be home,” Wilmoth said.

That afternoon, he was cleaning the garage when he smelled smoke.

“I looked around the corner and the power pole was on fire. That set everything into panic mode.”

Since they were still settling in, the family wasn’t set up to evacuate with go-bags as they were in 2020.

Steve Burgess, a volunteer firefighter and friend to the family, arrived within minutes of their call. Fortunately, the Deer Park Fire Department is right down the street.

Rounds and Wilmoth were unsure of their next move. If they evacuated to safety, it would delay putting the fire out.

The family decided to pack their bags and let the firefighters get to work.

“The rapid response was amazing,” Rounds said, saluting the team of 30 that showed up in about 10-12 engines from various departments, including Cal Fire, Deer Park and St. Helena.

The fire came within 10 feet of their home. Thanks to an efficient and timely response, only vegetation was damaged and the house was safe.

“It feels like something you would never think you’d have to go through twice,” Rounds said.

The parents told their 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter to grab important belongings.

“We told everyone to get what they wanted,” Rounds said.

One of the children compiled an “interesting collection to bring, no clothes; just toys and stuffed animals,” Rounds laughed.

“We’re definitely relieved we were home and especially for the quick response,” Wilmoth said.

The two are prominent members of the community -- they own the Cook St. Helena restaurant. They are thankful for local relationships and the support they received during the emergency.

“The response was incredible,” Wilmoth said.

Copperfield’s Books Calistoga is home to a special cat

Copperfield’s Books on Lincoln Avenue is home to a very distinguished cat, Mr. Gray.

When walking downtown and passing the beloved book store, locals will see his picture in the window with an accompanying flier.

“Mr. Gray welcomes YOU to Copperfield’s Books Calistoga!”

The 15-year-old has found his home at the store and is “naturally territorial of his new space,” the sign says.

He roams the shop dressed in a bow tie and greets customers with meows.

Mr. Gray was welcomed to the Copperfield’s family in February, the month of his birthday ― on Valentine’s Day.

Store employee Liam Arreygue said the cat definitely attracts business, especially kids.

Visitors can sign Mr. Gray’s guest book that says, “Leave a thought, drawing, note or story for Mr. Gray.”

He also has an Instagram page @mrgray2523 for sharing notes and, of course, for kitty pictures.

Copperfield’s is hosting an 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. event on Aug. 12 called Cat Tales. The affair is a themed story and adoption event in partnership with We Care Animal Rescue, where Mr. Gray was adopted.

Emily Anaya, a Copperfield’s employee said, “People come in specifically to see him, kids always come in asking for him.”

The store will also host a birthday party for Mr. Gray in February.

“I think it’s a really cute idea,” Anaya said. “He’s very friendly and talkative.”

National Night Out encourages community and emergency operating system partnerships

National Night Out is an annual event across the globe that provides resources and information about local prevention organizations for communities.

On Aug. 1, Napa County brought residents together for a fun and informative evening. The three-hour event attracted a big crowd.

Several local organizations came to provide resources and information for the county.

Napa Police Crime Scene Unit, Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America, County Sheriff Department, Cal Fire, Health and Human Services, Chaplaincy of Napa County: Law Enforcement, Fire and EMS and more attended.