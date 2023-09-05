Press Democrat intern Emma Molloy wants to hear from you. Email her your suggestions at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.

Has something big or small brought a smile to your face? Someone win an award? Celebrate a notable anniversary? A new shop opening?

We want to know about the sunny side of life in Napa County.

There are a lot things to be thankful for in the Napa Valley area.

Organizations that are dedicated to supporting the community flourish.

Whether it’s helping the agricultural sector or wildlife conservation and rescue programs, Napa County is full of philanthropists and wonderful volunteers.

Here is your weekly dose of positivity.

Clark Claudon Vineyards’s Cab for Care program benefits Napa Wildlife Rescue

Laurie Claudon and Tom Clark of Clark Claudon Vineyards started the Cab for Care program in 2008, a donation project benefiting local organizations.

Over the years, Cab for Care has provided thousands of dollars in charitable funding for nonprofits throughout the county.

The program was created when proprietors Claudon and Clark merged their passions for making wine, as well as for making a difference.

Claudon would select an organization and offer buyers a 50% discount on their cabernets and participants were asked to donate the other half to the charitable cause.

Eventually, the program shifted, allowing customers to donate to an organization of their choice.

When scenarios called for support of a local nonprofit such as the UpValley Family Center during wildfires, customers were again encouraged to donate to a specific cause.

“We decided to make it not only a collaboration between our customers and their causes, but between us and the causes we thought really mattered,” Claudon said.

Clark and Claudon are not only winemakers and philanthropists, they are environmentalists and animal lovers.

On Aug. 28, Clark and Claudon announced Cab for Care’s partnership with Napa Wildlife Rescue.

Clark, who also is vice president of the Wildlife Center, knew of the wildlife rescue’s need for funding. As a result, he and Claudon opted to partner with the group, which is the only organization in the county that rescues, rehabilitates and releases wildlife.

Before arriving in the Napa Valley in 1974, Claudon and Clark married and joined the Peace Corps.

“That really had an impact on our life and affected our sense that it was important for us to give back,” Claudon said. “To play a role in helping people that were less fortunate in situations that were less fortunate.”

In 1978, Clark founded the Clark Vineyard Management Company and started to develop and manage vineyards throughout the county.

When launching the Clark Claudon Vineyards Estate, the couple planned to develop 70 acres of land. But after completing the first 16, they opted, instead, to preserve the 100-acre balance of forests, creeks, meadows and ponds in its natural state.

The first vintage of their estate-grown cabernet sauvignon was produced in 1993.

Carol Poole, the president of NWR, said, “Rescue organizations are entirely funded by donations and grants. There's almost no government money that comes to these organizations.”

The center takes in around 1,200 animals a year, about three quarters of them are birds and one quarter are small mammals.

NWR operates under permits from the U.S. and state departments of Fish and Wildlife. The center accepts species of local wildlife that are orphaned, injured or sick; aside from some large game animals.

Other organizations can foster larger mammals such as bears and mountain lions with special permits, Poole said. NWR rescues and cares for fawns but not full-grown deer.

Through the Cab for Care program, wine lovers and collectors can purchase the highly sought after Clark Claudon Vineyard Estate cabernets at half price.

“So it's kind of a win-win for everybody. You get some really good wine at a very deep discount and the wildlife organization gets a donation,” Poole said.

Before Clark and Claudon started the project, Poole had never heard of a similar program.

“It was just a really good idea. But they are total wildlife lovers. So, we're very lucky,” she said.

The Wildlife Center conducts rescues, and also accepts drop-offs of animals in need.

NWR is not only in need of donations, it also needs volunteers. During the busy months of summer, help is greatly appreciated.

Poole said volunteering has been really rewarding.

“You just kind of fall in love with doing it. I mean, it's so exciting every day to be that close to these incredible animals,” she said. “And have the opportunity to release them back into the wild.”

The Cab for Care program requires participating customers to make allotted donations to the Wildlife Rescue. Once purchased, delivery arrangements are made.

To purchase wine under the program, visit the Clark Claudon online store at www.clarkclaudon.com/the-wine#shop-section.

For more information on Napa Wildlife Rescue, visit www.napawildliferescue.org.