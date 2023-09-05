Molloy: Napa Wildlife Rescue partners with Cab for Care, County Farm Bureau receives awards

EMMA MOLLOY
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
September 5, 2023, 4:34PM
Organizations that are dedicated to supporting the community flourish.

Whether it’s helping the agricultural sector or wildlife conservation and rescue programs, Napa County is full of philanthropists and wonderful volunteers.

Clark Claudon Vineyards’s Cab for Care program benefits Napa Wildlife Rescue

Laurie Claudon and Tom Clark of Clark Claudon Vineyards started the Cab for Care program in 2008, a donation project benefiting local organizations.

Over the years, Cab for Care has provided thousands of dollars in charitable funding for nonprofits throughout the county.

The program was created when proprietors Claudon and Clark merged their passions for making wine, as well as for making a difference.

Claudon would select an organization and offer buyers a 50% discount on their cabernets and participants were asked to donate the other half to the charitable cause.

Eventually, the program shifted, allowing customers to donate to an organization of their choice.

When scenarios called for support of a local nonprofit such as the UpValley Family Center during wildfires, customers were again encouraged to donate to a specific cause.

“We decided to make it not only a collaboration between our customers and their causes, but between us and the causes we thought really mattered,” Claudon said.

Clark and Claudon are not only winemakers and philanthropists, they are environmentalists and animal lovers.

On Aug. 28, Clark and Claudon announced Cab for Care’s partnership with Napa Wildlife Rescue.

Clark, who also is vice president of the Wildlife Center, knew of the wildlife rescue’s need for funding. As a result, he and Claudon opted to partner with the group, which is the only organization in the county that rescues, rehabilitates and releases wildlife.

Before arriving in the Napa Valley in 1974, Claudon and Clark married and joined the Peace Corps.

“That really had an impact on our life and affected our sense that it was important for us to give back,” Claudon said. “To play a role in helping people that were less fortunate in situations that were less fortunate.”

In 1978, Clark founded the Clark Vineyard Management Company and started to develop and manage vineyards throughout the county.

When launching the Clark Claudon Vineyards Estate, the couple planned to develop 70 acres of land. But after completing the first 16, they opted, instead, to preserve the 100-acre balance of forests, creeks, meadows and ponds in its natural state.

The first vintage of their estate-grown cabernet sauvignon was produced in 1993.

Carol Poole, the president of NWR, said, “Rescue organizations are entirely funded by donations and grants. There's almost no government money that comes to these organizations.”

The center takes in around 1,200 animals a year, about three quarters of them are birds and one quarter are small mammals.

NWR operates under permits from the U.S. and state departments of Fish and Wildlife. The center accepts species of local wildlife that are orphaned, injured or sick; aside from some large game animals.

Other organizations can foster larger mammals such as bears and mountain lions with special permits, Poole said. NWR rescues and cares for fawns but not full-grown deer.

Through the Cab for Care program, wine lovers and collectors can purchase the highly sought after Clark Claudon Vineyard Estate cabernets at half price.

“So it's kind of a win-win for everybody. You get some really good wine at a very deep discount and the wildlife organization gets a donation,” Poole said.

Before Clark and Claudon started the project, Poole had never heard of a similar program.

“It was just a really good idea. But they are total wildlife lovers. So, we're very lucky,” she said.

The Wildlife Center conducts rescues, and also accepts drop-offs of animals in need.

NWR is not only in need of donations, it also needs volunteers. During the busy months of summer, help is greatly appreciated.

Poole said volunteering has been really rewarding.

“You just kind of fall in love with doing it. I mean, it's so exciting every day to be that close to these incredible animals,” she said. “And have the opportunity to release them back into the wild.”

The Cab for Care program requires participating customers to make allotted donations to the Wildlife Rescue. Once purchased, delivery arrangements are made.

To purchase wine under the program, visit the Clark Claudon online store at www.clarkclaudon.com/the-wine#shop-section.

For more information on Napa Wildlife Rescue, visit www.napawildliferescue.org.

For animals needing rescue or medical help, please call 707-224-4295. To donate, visit www.napawildliferescue.org/donate.

Napa County Farm Bureau receives awards for excellence

The Napa County Farm Bureau has received six state awards for excellence honoring the organization’s outstanding service and accomplishments in 2023.

The nonprofit’s all-encompassing work for the agricultural community was acknowledged on multiple accounts through the California Farm Bureau County Recognition Awards.

The farm bureau was recognized for excellence in its membership, policy implementation, leadership, agricultural promotion and education, public relations and work with Young Farmers and Ranchers.

“I'm very proud to lead an organization that has been in existence since 1913 and still continues to be a leader in these issues for Napa County,” said Ryan Klobas, CEO of the Napa County Farm Bureau.

Over the past five years, the bureau has more than doubled its membership, Klobas said.

It is a public policy-based agency and represents over 1,000 members in Napa Valley; as well as those working in the agricultural sector. The bureau works with policy implementation, such as wildfire insurance.

“We were extremely instrumental in helping craft Senate Bill 11 in 2021, which provided wildfire insurance under the California Fair Plan,” Klobas said.

“It supplied an avenue for members in Napa Valley to obtain wildfire insurance when (their prior coverage was not) being renewed and they didn't have any other options.”

The farm bureau is a community leader that addresses public policy and makes political endorsements, Klobas said.

“We work closely with our local and state elected officials to provide benefits for members to ensure their issues are consistently being addressed as best as they can,” Klobas said.

“Whether it's wildfire insurance or labor issues, whatever it happens to be, chances are the farm bureau specializes in that area.”

The organization created a political action committee for helping to get agriculturally-friendly candidates elected in the county.

“So I think we’ve demonstrated a multitude of ways in which the Bureau continues to function as a leader in the county.”

The Napa County Farm Bureau also focuses on agricultural promotion and education through events such as ts Napa County Agricultural Day, which is hosted at the Napa Valley Expo.

Over 1,600 elementary school children came to learn about agricultural facets in the county.

Farm bureau President Peter Nissen said various agricultural groups and organizations attended the event. Beekeepers, fruit- and vegetable-sniffing beagles for pest detection, sheep shearers and more came to educate.

The agency also works with Young Farmers and Ranchers, a committee that encourages younger agricultural professionals to get involved with the bureau.

The organization also supports youth with scholarships and fundraisers to help them pursue paths in agriculture.

Nissen said there has been a lot of “strong guidance through Ryan’s leadership.”

One of the organization’s priorities is “making sure farming is done in the best way,” Nissen said. “As long as we can stay in a good balance of rural and urban farming while being sustainable, that’s a main focus right now.”

You can reach Intern Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.

