Press Democrat intern Emma Molloy wants to hear from you. Email her your suggestions at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.

Has something big or small brought a smile to your face? Someone win an award? Celebrate a notable anniversary? A new shop opening?

We want to know about the sunny side of life in Napa County.

There’s a lot to be thankful for in the Napa Valley community.

Nonprofit organizations fighting diseases and offering support to those affected, educational programs providing resources and aid to schools and families in the county.

Here is your weekly dose of positivity.

Walk to End Alzheimer’s

The Alzheimer's Association Walk to End Alzheimer's is the world’s largest fundraiser of support, research and care for the disease. Walks are held annually in over 600 communities nationwide. Events call on participants of all ages and abilities to join in support of fighting against the disease.

On Sept. 9, Napa’s 11th annual Walk was held in Yountville at the Yountville Community Park.

This year, the Napa Valley Walk raised $123,685 of its $160,000 goal and had an estimation of 500 participants and 74 different teams.

Hundreds of local residents gathered for the opening ceremony, which was hosted by Yountville’s former Mayor John Dunbar.

Dunbar has been the event’s master of ceremonies since Napa’s first walk in 2012.

The opening service included the Garden of Promise Ceremony which consisted of four flower holders representing the different flowers. Each color symbolized a particular relationship to the disease.

Orange represents an advocate and believer in the cause. Purple is carried by someone who has experienced a death due to the disease.

Yellow symbolizes a person who has been a caregiver to someone with the Alzheimer’s or dementia and blue is held by someone with a diagnosis.

“The purple flowers go up, the orange, the yellow flowers,” said Shelley Dombroski, the association’s senior regional D]director of Northern California and northern Nevada,. “By the end of all four, you're looking out at the sea of flowers representative of everybody's connection to the disease.”

In recent years, a white flower was included to symbolize hope for a cure.

"What we've added is a new flower, held by a 10-year-old student named Heather Anderson,” Dombroski said. “That represents the first survivor that's out there once we find a cure.”

The event builds connections and increases public awareness about the disease.

“It hits you hard. I myself have lost somebody but there's something about holding up that purple flower and remembering that person you've lost,” Dombroksi said. “It can be very emotional.”

This year was particularly emotional for Dunbar.

In previous years he and his brother, Mike Dunbar, walked together to commemorate their father who died in 2010 of complications due to Alzheimer’s.

Mike,however, was recently diagnosed with the disease and on Sept. 9 moved to an in-care facility.

“So it's very much in my family and the importance of continuing to fund research and provide advocacy for people that are going through this disease, that's really been my primary motivator,” Dunbar said. “Not only to participate on Walk Day, but to participate throughout the year.”

Dunbar said the walk is a great support system for everyone.

In Napa County, there are around 2,500 people living with the disease, a number expected to increase by 35% in the next two years, Dombroski said.

The local chapter has a 24/7 helpline and provides educational services and support groups. A portion of funding goes to research and the Alzheimer's Association which is the No.1 nonprofit fundraiser for research under the federal government.

Charlie Stewart was diagnosed with a form of Alzheimer's about a year and a half ago and was the event’s blue flower holder.

Stewart spoke about living with the disease; the challenges he faces and the support he’s receiving from the association’s Early Stage Support Group.

“I was very excited to participate and to be asked to speak. The early stage support group is the best,” he said. “It’s brought me together with others who share this Alzheimer’s experience. We get together outside of the support group, we have coffee together. And we of course get a lot of support from our wives and husbands.”

Registering for the annual walks requires no fee. Participants are encouraged, though, to raise funds that will help to improve medical care and research.

“I think there is a lot of hope for the future,” Stewart said.

Supporting music education

The Napa Valley Education Foundation is a nonprofit organization providing various programs and services to the community. The organization’s Music Connection Program has supported Napa music and arts since 1997.

This month the program hosted its annual Rental Week where instruments were available at little to no cost.

Music Connection is an effort to help low-income families by providing children with instruments they need to participate in music education. It also aids local schools by supporting music programs.