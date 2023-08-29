When: 4:30-9 p.m. Sept. 3; social hour 4:30-6 p.m. open to all; dinner 6-9 p.m. for ticket holders only

Setting a table for a family of four sometimes can feel like a chore. Imagine setting a table for more than 800 people.

That’s the task this weekend for organizers of Calistoga’s Harvest Table, an event that draws hundreds of people each year to dine at a 1,000-foot long table in the middle of the town’s main drag. The table will stretch along Lincoln Avenue from Myrtle Street, over the Napa River Bridge, to the Mount View Hotel.

But there are no grumbles doing that chore, just grins and good-natured camaraderie as Calistoga prepares to put its best feast forward to lure visitors and locals alike to this suppertime spectacle.

“The electricity in the air is just vibrant,” said Eric Reichert, president and CEO of the Calistoga Chamber of Commerce.

This year’s event features 12 restaurants that will serve about 70-80 diners each. Attendees purchase tickets from a restaurant of their choice for pre-set three- or four-course menus, which differ depending on the restaurant.

One of those restaurants is Evangeline, a French-Creole bistro that has participated In Harvest Table every year since it started in 2014.

Sasan Nayeri, owner of Evangeline, is looking forward to presenting his menu this year, which includes crispy sweet corn cakes topped with smoked salmon and crème fraiche.

He recently made a tweak to his menu, thanks to a gift from his parents.

“My parents brought me saffron from Iran, and it tastes unbelievable,” he said.

They brought him more than he could use himself, so he’s incorporating it into a saffron cream sauce that will be served with pan-seared scallops and in the optional vegetarian saffron risotto.

Nayeri said there’s more food options than ever this year, the event’s ninth.

On one hand, he said, there’s Auro, a newcomer to the fine dining scene that was recently awarded its first Michelin star. On the other, there’s Pacifico Restaurante Mexicano, a more casual, family-friendly fixture that’s been on Lincoln Avenue for years.

Each restaurant offers a vegetarian option, but Lovina Restaurant decided to make its entire menu vegetarian, featuring a potato pave with seasonal vegetables and housemade stinging nettle gnocchi with mushrooms and shaved black truffle.

No matter which restaurant diners choose, they’ll all gather at the same table to share a meal, some conversation and an unforgettable experience.

“You’re sitting at a table with 1,000 others. You’re breaking bread with 1,000 other people,” Nayeri said. “Three hours later when the meal is done, they’re laughing and clinking glasses together. Not only do you get a great dining experience, you might even walk away with a couple of new friends.”

Those friendships are a fringe benefit to the event’s purpose, which was as a marketing tool to promote Calistoga as a food and wine destination, according to former Mayor Chris Canning. Canning borrowed the idea for Harvest Table from a similar event in Park City, Utah, called Savor the Summit.

One change organizers made this year was to have local wineries pour wine themselves rather than hiring bartenders, which not only is a cost saver but allows wineries to tell their stories to visitors.

Sixteen participating wineries will sell wine by the glass or bottle from one of eight bars set up on the street.

“It’s a glorified tasting room on Lincoln Ave,” said Reichert, who will be dining on a meal from Hydro Grill.

The pre-dinner wine tasting and mingling is open to anyone, whether they’ve purchased a ticket for the dinner or not, said Reichert, which means everyone can enjoy spectacle of a dinner table nearly a quarter-of-a-mile long and the excitement that goes along with it.

Although Nayeri will be working the event — which also happens to fall on his birthday weekend — he said even from his side of the table, it’s exhilarating being a part of something so grand.

“We’ve been working on this for months,” he said. “It’s such a huge project, that when it’s done successfully, nothing compares to that feeling. You feel so accomplished.”

Evangeline’s Crispy Corn Cakes

Makes 8 corn cakes

At the Calistoga Harvest Table, Evangeline will serve these corn cakes topped with sockeye smoked salmon, pickled Persian cucumbers, crème fraîche, chives, and smoked trout roe.

¼ cup + 1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

1 teaspoon baking powder

1½ teaspoons sugar

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

3 eggs, lightly beaten

2 teaspoons olive oil, plus additional for frying

4 ounces Cheddar cheese, shredded

Corn kernels from 1 large ear corn (about 1 cup). Can substitute frozen corn that has been thawed, drained, and patted dry.

1 jalapeño, seeded and diced

For garnish:

Smoked salmon

Pickled Persian cucumbers (see note)

Crème fraîche or sour cream

Chives

Smoked trout or other roe

Mix dry ingredients together in large bowl. In a small bowl, whisk eggs with 2 teaspoons olive oil. Gently whisk wet ingredients into flour mixture being careful not to overmix. Fold in corn, shredded cheese, and jalapeño and mix until well combined. Heat 1/8th inch oil in heavy pan over medium high heat. Add scant 1/4th cup scoop of mixture for each corn cake. Flatten slightly. Cook 1 to 2 minutes on each side or until golden brown and crisp. Be careful when frying as the mixture can sputter and pop. Drain on paper towels. Repeat until all the mixture is used.

Serve at room temperature garnished as you like.

Note: To quick-pickle cucumbers mix together 1 cup water, 1/3 cup white wine vinegar or rice wine vinegar, 2 teaspoons sugar or to taste (optional), and 1 teaspoon salt. Stir until sugar is dissolved. Thinly slice 2-3 small Persian cucumbers with skins on. Place cucumber slices in liquid mixture and allow to sit at room temperature for at least 10 minutes or refrigerate overnight.

