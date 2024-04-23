Which chef should we spotlight in our next 9 Questions? Send a note to dghabour@gmail.com.

Morimoto Napa, 610 Main St. in Napa, is Napa’s only Sake and Japanese whisky bar and serves stellar sushi, sashimi and maki alongside a robust menu of entrees.

Part of The Press Democrat’s expanded coverage into Napa County includes interviews with some of the restaurant and dining scene’s biggest names and influencers.

Look for our regular series that casts the spotlight on a different chef or restaurant owner who stands out in the world of food and drink in Napa County’s thriving dining industry.

This week we spoke to Jave Duque, the head chef at Morimoto Napa. Founded by legendary Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto, the restaurant serves sake, wine, sushi, sashimi and maki alongside a robust menu of entrees. Chef Duque joined the company as executive chef of Morimoto Asia and Napa in 2017.

We offered chef Duque nine questions. Here’s a sampling of our conversation:

Question: What inspired you to get into cooking professionally?

Answer: I grew up in Hawaii and was surrounded by the culture of food. Growing up we learned to cook at an early age, and I loved it. I helped chef Morimoto open the restaurant in Maui and was sent to Napa to help open this one and found myself helping him open (other sites). I transferred in 2017.

Q: How would you describe your culinary style?

A: My style is a melting pot of cuisines from my upbringing. It spans Filipino, Chinese, Hawaiian food and others. I try to implement these types of techniques and what I learn along the way.

Q: What’s the biggest thing you have learned from chef Morimoto?

A: Morimoto can be hard, but he has his standards, as we all know, and holds everyone to the same standards he holds himself. It’s crazy how he will notice all the little details like plating or the quality of an ingredient, like a fish wasn’t cured long enough. He taught me to notice the details in everything.

Q: What’s the most popular item on the menu?

A: Chef was here just a few weeks ago revamping the menu and adding additional items. One of my favorite dishes at the moment in Napa is the smoked wagyu beef tartare, which is paired with a spicy chojang sauce and smoked to order. Our flagship sushi is made with brown rice delivered from Japan and polished in-house. Everything is made to order and fresh every day. That’s why it’s amazing.

Q: What do you enjoy doing when you’re not cooking?

A: I grew up a sports guy and play a lot of sports in general. I am training for a triathlon at the moment. Last year I did the Santa Cruz Half Iron Man and the San Francisco Marathon. I trained months for the Escape from Alcatraz I did two years ago.

Q: What is your favorite restaurant to visit that isn’t your own?

A: At the moment I love going to Chispa. It’s a great place. They’re also open a little late when I get off work, especially on the weekends. I can still get a good bite of food and grab a great cocktail.

Q: Tell me about a favorite memorable meal you’ve had.

A: One of the best meals I’ve had was at Thomas Keller’s Per Se in New York City. Me and this other chef made a lunch reservation and … I was mind blown. The technique in the flavors, the thoughtfulness of presenting dishes differently. One of the desserts was a take on a Snickers bar. It didn’t look like one, but it tasted exactly like it, and it was amazing.

Q: What makes the Napa dining scene unique?

A: The seasonality. I still remember coming to visit and tasting a pluot from Linda at Tenbrink and the amount of juice that poured into my mouth was shocking. Everything is just amazing, the farmers do such a great job here in Napa. And we try to showcase them as much as possible.

Q: What do you think we will see in the future of fine dining?

A: I think we’ll still have the classic fine dining like French Laundry. The trend isn’t dying down, but everyone is leaning toward more casual dining where you can still get Michelin-star food but at a more casual setting without feeling the need to dress up.

Dahlia Ghabour is an award-winning food writer. Contact Ghabour at dghabour@gmail.com and on X, formerly Twitter, at @dghabour.