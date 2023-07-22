Music in the Vineyards, a nationally acclaimed chamber summer music festival showcasing world-class performers in Napa Valley wineries, is back for its 29th season.

Along with music, the concerts feature wine tasting, witty commentary and beautiful views from July 28-30 at Silverado Vineyards in Napa.

Tickets for each night cost $85 and can be purchased on the Music in the Vineyards website, musicinthevineyards.org.

• From 7-9 p.m. July 28, enjoy an evening drawn from the 19th century, including the rarely performed gem, Schubert’s Rondo Brillante. Loeffler’s post-romantic Rhapsodies will be featured, as well as Fauré’s Piano Quartet, the artist’s first music following a painful divorce. Musicians include Aaron Boyd, Susie Park, Ara Gregorian, Hyobi Sim, Bion Tsang, Rieko Aizawa and Alexander Kinmonth.

• From 5-7 p.m. July 29, enjoy music, mingle with performers, indulge in Silverado wines and appetizers while watching the vineyard sunset. The evening opens with Mozart’s Oboe Quartet before premiering the work of California composer John Wineglass. The performance will close with Brahms’ String Quintet, his final work before an attempt at retirement. Performers include composer Wineglass and musicians Aaron Boyd, Susie Park, Daria T. Adams, Ara Gregorian, Hyobi Sim, Karen Ouzounian, Bion Tsang, Rieko Aizawa and Alexander Kinmonth.

• From 5-7 p.m. July 30, enjoy music from Mozart and Schubert. Mozart’s lively Oboe Quartet precedes the premiere of a work for piano and strings from composer John Wineglass. Schubert’s Notturno and Quintet for Strings — the “Cello” Quintet — follows the remarkable composers Clarice Assad and Anna Clyne. Musicians include Aaron Boyd, Susie Park, Daria T. Adams, Ara Gregorian, Hyobi Sim, Karen Ouzounian, Bion Tsang, Rieko Aizawa and Alexander Kinmonth.

