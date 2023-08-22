Napa 4-H, FFA raise record-breaking amount during fair’s Junior Livestock Auction

The Junior Livestock Auction at this year’s Napa Town and Country Fair raised over $2 million — a record-breaking sum that surpasses last year’s by about $325,000.

Animals were auctioned off Aug. 12 at the Napa Valley Expo livestock arena, where over 400 local business owners, elected officials, families and community members came to bid, helping to foster educational experiences and supporting the agricultural future for youth.

The yearlong agricultural program involves over 300 4-H and FFA members.

“The Junior Livestock Auction is one of the Napa Town and Country Fair’s most enduring traditions,” Napa Valley Expo CEO Corey Oakley said. “The money they earn from auctioning their animals provides an important agribusiness experience, as well as helps them achieve educational goals.”

Over 350 lots of cattle, hogs, lambs, sheep, goats, turkeys, chickens and rabbits were up for bid, 47 more than last year.

The highest selling animals in the hog and lamb division were Kyle Odell of Napa FFA’s Reserve Grand Champion Market Hog at $52 per pound and Bella Timm of Berryessa 4-H’s Grand Champion Market Lamb at $65 per pound.

The top bids for beef and goats were Jillian Harnois of Valley Ranchers 4-H’s Grand Champion Market Beef at $48 per pound and Xavier Pequeno of Valley Ranchers 4-H’s goat at $150 per pound.

“The highest auction total — not highest per pound price — was earned by Jillian Harnois with her steer,” Ag4Youth board member and Valley Ranchers co-club leader Laura Hinton said.

“Jillian is also a Valley Ranchers 4-H and Ag4Youth member. We have a small number of mentor families in our program that help with the younger kids, and Jillian is a great example of that.”

The fair mailed invitations and passes to more than 600 past buyers. Many attended in person or participated virtually by “adding on money” via the online portal.

A list of the 2023 buyers will be available on the Napa Fair website, and the community is encouraged to support the local businesses who helped the program.

Next year’s Napa Town and Country Fair is scheduled for Aug. 8-11, 2024, with the auction planned for 9 a.m. Aug. 10.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.