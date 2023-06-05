Napa 7-day weather forecast
Stacker created the forecast for Napa, California using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 81 °F on Sunday, while the low is 51 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Sunday, June 4
- High of 81 °F, low of 53 °F (37% humidity)
- Fair with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)
- Light breeze (7 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 5:46 AM, sunset at 8:28 PM
Monday, June 5
- High of 78 °F, low of 51 °F (41% humidity)
- Overcast with a 22% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 5:46 AM, sunset at 8:29 PM
Tuesday, June 6
- High of 73 °F, low of 53 °F (47% humidity)
- Mostly sunny with a 28% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 5:46 AM, sunset at 8:29 PM
Wednesday, June 7
- High of 75 °F, low of 53 °F (47% humidity)
- Partly sunny with a 34% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 5:45 AM, sunset at 8:30 PM
Thursday, June 8
- High of 79 °F, low of 53 °F (39% humidity)
- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 5:45 AM, sunset at 8:30 PM
Friday, June 9
- High of 76 °F, low of 52 °F (40% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (10 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 5:45 AM, sunset at 8:31 PM
Saturday, June 10
- High of 75 °F, low of 53 °F (42% humidity)
- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (10 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 5:45 AM, sunset at 8:31 PM
- Last quarter moon
