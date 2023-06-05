Napa 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Napa, California using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 81 °F on Sunday, while the low is 51 °F on Monday. There are expected to be 2 sunny days and rain on 3 days this week.

There are currently no weather alerts.

Sunday, June 4

- High of 81 °F, low of 53 °F (37% humidity)

- Fair with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)

- Light breeze (7 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 5:46 AM, sunset at 8:28 PM

Monday, June 5

Valeriy Boyarskiy // Shutterstock

- High of 78 °F, low of 51 °F (41% humidity)

- Overcast with a 22% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 5:46 AM, sunset at 8:29 PM



Tuesday, June 6

liseykina // Shutterstock

- High of 73 °F, low of 53 °F (47% humidity)

- Mostly sunny with a 28% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (14 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 5:46 AM, sunset at 8:29 PM



Wednesday, June 7

1981 Rustic Studio kan // Shutterstock

- High of 75 °F, low of 53 °F (47% humidity)

- Partly sunny with a 34% chance of rain (0 mm of rain)

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)

- Moderate breeze (13 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 5:45 AM, sunset at 8:30 PM



Thursday, June 8

Ahmet Naim // Shutterstock

- High of 79 °F, low of 53 °F (39% humidity)

- Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 5:45 AM, sunset at 8:30 PM



Friday, June 9

Cari Rubin Photography // Shutterstock

- High of 76 °F, low of 52 °F (40% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (10 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (11 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 5:45 AM, sunset at 8:31 PM



Saturday, June 10

Alex Stemmer // Shutterstock

- High of 75 °F, low of 53 °F (42% humidity)

- Overcast with a 0% chance of rain

- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (10 UV index)

- Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)

- Sunrise at 5:45 AM, sunset at 8:31 PM

- Last quarter moon

