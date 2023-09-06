Napa aims to increase local compliance with composting law

A groundbreaking California environmental law requiring residents to separate organics, recycling and landfill trash into three streams took effect last year. But there’s still considerable ground to cover before the city of Napa, like much of the state, is in full compliance with that law.

Kevin Miller, the city’s recycling manager, said that’s also in spite of Napa — via Napa Recycling and Waste Services, the city’s service provider for trash — having a significant head start over most other California jurisdictions, thanks to its nearly eight-year-old program that collects food scraps, yard trimmings and soiled paper from residents and businesses.

Moving from a voluntary program to a mandatory one is a big shift, Miller said.

“We’re going from the coalition of the willing to the coalition of the coerced,” he added. “People don’t have an option.”

In a move taken by many California jurisdictions, Napa essentially told the state, back in February 2022, it would need several years to reach compliance. It then laid out a plan to do so.

That move, in part, happened because of staff nsight into the large amount of work ensuring compliance in a mandatory program would take, Miller said.

“We don’t want to just roll out a cart to a business and say, ‘OK, check the box. You’re done,’ ” Miller said. “Because that’s going to be doomed with contamination, doomed for failure.”

Another consideration was the quality of the compost produced by Napa Recycling and Waste Services. The levels of contamination in the compost need to be minimized as much as possible so that utility can sell it, Miller said.

Now, the city and its recycling and waste service are in the midst of education efforts that will eventually, they hope, raise customer compliance to 100%.

This summer, one push to collect data to assess the compliance gap and provide education in Napa involved waste services going through the residential trash routes and conducting “flip the lid” inspections on what was in the bins.

These inspections, now required by state law, are basically what they sound like: staff with the city’s recycling and waste services would flip open a certain number of trash carts and bins on each residential route to visually make sure waste items were in the places they should be, according to Tim Dewey-Mattia, the utility’s recycling and public education manager.

Dewey-Mattia said that recycling and waste services would then, in the case of contamination, attach an “oops” tag to indicate how exactly the customer was in violation — if they, for instance, put a banana in the garbage or plastic bags in recycling. The trash collector isn’t, at this point, issuing fines or citations, he said.

The annual process — the second carried out in Napa — ran during several weeks in June and July, with staff checking on about 25 to 30 customers per day.

Dewey-Mattia said that the utility’s staff have learned there’s room for residents and businesses to improve at composting food scraps and paper, as well as recycling. But overall, this year’s inspections showed an improvement from last year, he added.

“I’d like to see it go a little faster in the right direction, “ Dewey-Mattia said. “But still, at least it’s going in the right direction.”

He added people generally understand that a bottle can be recycled into something else. But with food scraps it’s a bit more complicated.

The law seeks to increase the amount of food scraps recycled into compost because they break down into methane in landfills. As a result, it is specifically attempting to reduce organic waste disposal by 75%, down to a 2014 level, by 2025. It’s also attempting to increase recovery of edible food by 20%.

Miller believes Napa’s compliance has improved since the law took effect.

He estimates residential compliance is at about 98%, while business compliance is around 70% — going by tonnage of organics collected, with compliance based on the numerical quantity of businesses more in the 55% range — and multi-family compliance is in the 10-12% range.

The city, in its notice to the state, gave itself essentially until the end of 2023 to reach compliance with the residential accounts. That was because most of those accounts participated in the composting program prior to it being required.

Out of roughly 22,000 residential accounts, the city had about 1,200 that didn’t have recycling or organics services back when the notice was filed, according to Miller. That’s now been cut to fewer than 400.

As far as Napa’s roughly 1,200 businesses go — the next rung of difficulty up from residential — the city’s trash service has seen an increase in food scrap composting, up from 240 signed participants to about 285, Miller said.

Napa Recycling and Waste Services has also prioritized education for businesses that produce more organics, while exempting those that don’t.

Compared to residential, the difficulty with compliance for businesses is related to the number of people involved and turnover in staff, according to Miller.

It’s even more difficult with multifamily apartment complexes — a multifamily property is defined as anything with five or more living units — given the constant turnover and ease with which residents can semi-anonymously put trash in the wrong receptacles.

“All it takes is one bad apple to contaminate the stream,” Miller said. “But now we’re going to have to take it on.”

Miller said the city’s notification to the state gave a timeline of the end of 2025 to get multi-family compliance right. There are somewhere between 120 and 140 complexes, Miller said, andthe city’s trash service will be putting on a “huge onboarding education effort” to work property managers through.

“We want everybody to succeed,” Miller said. “Yes, they have to participate, per the law. But for us it’s as important or maybe more important that they have all the tools in their tool belt to do it right.”

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.