With the return of the annual National Bike Month in May, the Napa County Bicycle Coalition will hold a number of events throughout the month to celebrate cycling — fun, family-friendly activities to promote safety and advocacy.

That includes the daylong Bikefest scheduled from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 5 at the South Napa Century Center and includes four free group bike rides with a variety of difficulty levels, live music, games, food, a swap meet, a bike rodeo and more.

The other major annual event is Bike to Work and School Day, scheduled for May 16. That involves participation from schools and volunteers across the county, who run “energizer stations” with snacks and swag like tote bags to encourage people to try out a bike commute.

Kara Vernor, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, said similar events are held throughout the Bay Area, sponsored by the Metropolitan Transportation Commission. Not every county holds Bike to Work day and Bike to School day concurrently, though Vernor said she thinks it helps motivate kids and their parents to both participate.

“It kind of sets them both up to try it, it gives them a mutual goal at the same time of riding,” Vernor said. “I think it better enables parents to be able to ride with their kids to school, if they’d like to.”

The coalition will also offer a free two-hour family biking workshop for youth ages 5-12 in American Canyon’s Community Park 1, set for 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. May 11.

And the coalition will provide bike parking at the upcoming music festivals, BottleRock Napa Valley, from May 24 to May 26 at the Napa Valley Expo grounds, and Festival La Onda, happening at the expo the following weekend.

Bikefest returned last year after being on hold for four years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and surpassed expectations, with over 1,100 people attending, she said.

Vernor noted the coalition has mixed up the Bike Month events in a few ways this year, primarily with Bikefest. Via a partnership with the cty, the coalition will demonstrate a protected bike lane, which offers vertical separation, such as plastic posts, between bicyclists and car drivers.

The first protected bike lane in the city of Napa — installed by Caltrans on the Imola Avenue Bridge this year — is located near where Bikefest will take place. But Vernor said the demonstration will allow for people to pay more attention to the experience, and learn about how, specifically, protected bike lanes dramatically improve safety.

“I think a lot of people subconsciously feel safer with protected bike lanes, even with just the flexi-posts,” Vernor said. “But this allows us to let them know that those flexi-posts cut crash risk in half. So they don’t stop a car, but they don’t have to dramatically increase safety.”

The coalition will also hold an electric bike demo show, giving attendees the opportunity to see a variety of styles and brands of e-bike.

E-bikes have been become more popular in recent years, Vernor said, given they can help with commuting, traveling longer distances or supporting the biking habits of older adults.

“I think they have the potential to contribute to mode shift more than standard bikes, meaning I think more people would be willing to commute by bike to go to the store, go to work, go to school on an e-bike than they might on a regular bike.”

Vernor also said there will be a lowrider bike show put on by the Arte Purea Bike Club, as well as a new game known as “Tube the Mayor” in which American Canyon Mayor Leon Garcia will be the “life-size peg in our large game of ring toss,” Vernor said.

“So we blow up bike tubes, tape down the stems, and we’re going to be trying to ring or tube the mayor, with the opportunity to win prizes for those who do it best,” Vernor said.

The four group rides at the fest range in length and content. The shortest — intended for kids and parents — is a 3-mile Kidical Mass Ride down the Napa Valley Vine Trail to Kennedy Park and back. The longest, at 28 miles, will ride through the rural Carneros region to the west.

There’s another 15-mile trek along the Vine Trail — friendly for all levels. And there’s a “Cinco De Mayo Bike Tour” set to highlight the current and past Mexican influences around the city of Napa, led by Napa City Council member Bernie Narvaez, who will be joined by council member Liz Alessio.

“We hope everyone will take advantage of the opportunities available during bike month, to learn a little more about biking, to challenge themselves, to try riding as a commute,” Vernor said.

“Certainly, going by bike is better for the environment, and it’s better for our bodies and minds. It’s so nice to be able to get your exercise in while you’re going about your day rather than separating exercise to a different time. And it’s fun.”

