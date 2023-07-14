Napa City Council facing stiff opposition on conversion of motel into homeless housing

The city of Napa was awarded $15 million in state funding last month to lease out Motel 6 on Solano Avenue for three years, enabling a plan to move 120 homeless residents out of local encampments and into supportive housing.

But on Tuesday, the Napa City Council will decide whether the city should move forward with the plan, which has received considerable pushback from residents and businesses.

Residents at a small homeless encampment July 11 in an area behind the Motel 6, adjacent to the Vine Trail, said they hadn’t heard from anyone recently about the possibility of being moved into housing.

Tricia, who requested her last name not be used and said she has experienced homelessness in Napa for a long time, said housing is clearly needed.

There were very few homeless people in downtown Napa when she was a bartender decades ago, she said. But she watched as those numbers grew over the years.

Converting Motel 6 into transitional housing could attract more homeless individuals to the area and make life worse for her, she said.

But she’d be interested in a room there — if there was enough space.

“We definitely need something in Napa, and it’s been a long time coming,” she said.

Though, residents and business owners have expressed concerns about safety and the negative impact on businesses in the area. They also signaled caution over encampment areas becoming repopulated after being cleared.

The community resistance to the Motel 6 plan first materialized at a Napa City Council meeting in January, when the Council was asked to approve a grant application for California’s Encampment Resolution Funding Program.

During the Jan. 17 meeting, members of the public pointed to the behavior of residents at Motel 6 when it temporarily was used to shelter homeless individuals during the COVID-19 pandemic, and about how they’d had negative experiences with homeless people in the area.

Mary Cooke, who runs an orthodontic business adjacent to Motel 6, mentioned the several schools in the area of the motel. She said she worried about children walking from school to her office if the motel was converted.

She told the council members that, during the pandemic, motel residents would go onto her property, smoking, drinking and leaving litter.

Mark Van Gordor, a former Napa City Council member, said he wasn’t happy to see the growth of encampments in Napa, but he had spoken with several local people experiencing homelessness.

Hearing their stories, he said, was difficult.

“They’re young people, a lot of them,” Van Gorder said during the meeting. “They’re not all drug addicted, they’re not all alcoholics, and then a lot of them don’t even necessarily have mental problems.

“They’re just going through tough times. So, I don’t want to sound like we need to get rid of the homeless people.”

Council members assured those at the meeting that they would only approve the application at that time; they would need a separate conversation about the project if the funding came through.

But council members raised their own concerns, namely about encampments repopulating, particularly in areas under bridges and near freeways owned by the California Department of Transportation — which the city has limited ability to respond to.

“If we don’t have an assurance or guarantee or something that those areas aren’t going to repopulate, then we’re kind of doubling the problem,” Council member Beth Painter said at the time.

Other council members spoke to how the state funds would enable the city's response to homelessness that wouldn’t be feasible with local resources.

Council member Mary Luros said she sympathized with the local business owners and residents, and that she agreed the situation was untenable.

Ultimately, she said, she’d rather have people “off the street and getting services.”

“We can’t, as a city, afford to get 120 people off the street without help from the state,” Luros said during the meeting.

How the plan would be carried out has changed since the January meeting, following a series of city meetings with area residents, according to Deputy City Manager Molly Rattigan.

Under the plan up for approval Tuesday, full-time security would be provided at the site, Rattigan said in an email. The city is currently seeking two full-time security officers, and future security contracts will include patrols of adjacent areas, as well as areas along Solano Avenue and Redwood Road where school children might be walking.

Additionally, $200,000 has been allocated for Napa CAMS, the network of city- and private-owned security cameras accessible by the Napa Police Department. Those funds will allow for cameras to be placed at the site and at neighboring properties, as well as in former encampment areas, according to Rattigan.