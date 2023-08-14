About six years after the Napa City Council voted to stop automated red-light camera traffic enforcement in Napa, the council on Tuesday will determine whether the city should enter a contract to bring such cameras back.

The Napa Police Department is recommending the council approve a five-year, $4.17 million contract with Conduent State & Local Solutions, Inc. to install red-light/speeding cameras on poles at four high-injury intersections.

Those intersections include Soscol and Imola avenues; Soscol and Lincoln avenues; Highway 29 and Trower Avenue; and Redwood Road and Solano Avenue.

Aside from the Soscol and Imola intersection, the others weren’t covered by the previous red-light camera program, which covered three other intersections from 2008 to 2017.

That previous program ended in 2017 because the City Council decided against renewing a contract with Australia-based Redflex Traffic Systems, despite a recommendation to renew from the police department.

At the time, a number of Napans criticized the controversial camera systems because of the nearly $500 fines that would be mailed to violators caught by the cameras. In addition, the large number of right-turn violations found by the cameras attracted the scrutiny of the Napa County grand jury in 2011. There were also concerns about the city’s contract with Redflex, which had been caught in a bribery scandal in Chicago.

Despite this, in May 2022, council began considering a proposal reinstate a red-light camera program with council members arguing that they were responding to community calls to improve traffic safety, a budget priority of the council this year.

“I think red-light cameras are effective,” Council member Mary Luros said at that meeting. “And yes, the ticket is expensive, but the cost of operating the system is also expensive. Frankly, I don’t think it’s a bad thing to have expensive tickets if it deters people from breaking the law.”

The police department has provided several points of justification for the program, noting that studies have shown red light cameras reduce fatal collisions, particularly those that are related to signal violations, and that here was a reduction in collisions during the period

Napa police Lt. Chris Pacheco said in an email that there were 1,207 injury collisions in Napa from 2016-20, and 11% of the collisions were caused by signal or sign violations.

Pacheco also noted that Napa was — according to data from the California Office of Traffic Safety covering 2019 — ranked sixth worst out of 105 comparable jurisdictions in fatal and injury crashes, and second worst in a composite score that included all types of crashes. (The city improved slightly with the most recently available 2020 data, ranking ninth worst in total fatal and injury crashes and fifth worst in the composite score.)

The Napa Police Department’s Traffic Enforcement Unit was reestablished last year, following a two-year hiatus, but the unit currently only includes one sergeant and three officers, Pacheco added.

“With the high demand for traffic unit coverage throughout all portions of the city and required trainings, the traffic unit is unable to meet the demand,” Pacheco wrote. “Therefore, in the best interest of public safety, it was determined the Red-Light Camera system would aid in traffic enforcement and decrease traffic collisions and fatalities.”

Pachaco said in the email that the cameras, if approved by the council, would become operational incrementally, with a 30-day, no-citation warning period. There would also be a public awareness campaign once a camera was activated, Pacheco wrote.

The installed camera systems would also include built-in Automated License Plate Reader capabilities — ALPRs rapidly photograph license plates and upload them to a database — according to the agenda staff report. (The police department moved to directly lease and install 17 of those cameras for the first time in December. )

Using proceeds generated from the red-light cameras, the police department is also recommending the city hire a full-time community service officer, at a cost of $116,200, to review violations tracked by the cameras and managing the rest of the program. And, given that the officer would need to testify at court, the department is recommending the city purchase a fleet vehicle for the CSO, at a cost not to exceed $50,000.

“The dedicated CSO will be responsible for most aspects of the program from reviewing violations, issuing citations, appearing in court, validation of the equipment and ensuring Conduent State and Local Solutions, Inc. complies with all regulations, laws and policies,” according to the staff report.

Community response to the prospect of bringing back the cameras has been mixed, with several people suggesting at the May meeting that the city should also focus on engineering methods and education efforts to improve traffic safety.

Maureen Trippe, a co-founder of local movement Slow Down Napa — which aims to cut down the speed of vehicles traveling through Napa’s residential neighborhoods — said the organization supports red-light cameras, so long as they’re one part of a comprehensive traffic safety effort.

“Red-light cameras won’t directly answer Slow Down Napa’s concerns, speeding and cut-through traffic in residential neighborhoods, but it’s a step in the right direction,” Trippe said. “If it’s employed as a tool in a comprehensive citywide plan to deter speeding, we’re in favor.”