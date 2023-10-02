Napa City Council to consider downtown paid parking plan

The Napa City Council on Tuesday will consider starting up the process of bringing paid parking to the city’s downtown.

The prospect of paid parking received a chilly reception from community members at two meetings earlier this year. But city staff are now saying that, following a series of one-on-one meetings with stakeholders and presentations, several downtown groups support a paid parking program.

According to a city staff report, those supporters include the Downtown Napa Association, the Napa Chamber of Commerce, the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, Slow Down Napa and Napa Climate Now!.

“City staff feels more groups will follow suit as outreach continues leading up to the establishment of a Downtown Paid Parking Ordinance,” according to the staff report.

Should the council vote in favor of paid parking, staff would then find a vendor and prepare needed updates to the Napa Municipal Code, items that would later return to the council, the staff report says.

The report also notes that should the council agree to move forward, the city will pursue a $315,000 grant from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission to implement the program.

The potential paid parking program has technically been in the works since 2015, the year the city received a Downtown Parking Management Plan from Walker Parking Consultants. Recommendations in the plan included hiring a parking manager and improving the city’s parking permit program, along with the paid parking.

Much of the city’s rationale for paid parking has remained the same as stated in that plan. Essentially, street parking spaces in the downtown fill up during peak hours while the city’s parking lots and garages remain underused.

That situation has become increasingly problematic as Napa’s downtown has developed and increased in popularity.

According to the city report, paid parking would increase available spaces for downtown visitors, while also bringing in revenue to maintain and expand the existing parking system.

Several of the report’s recommendations suggested by the 2015 plan were implemented over the following years. That includes hiring a parking manager, updating wayfinding signs, relocating enforcement operations from the Napa Police Department to the city’s Community Development Department, upgrading parking enforcement technology, carrying out parking studies, and more, according to an agenda staff report.

Though progress on the paid parking plan slowed down during the COVID-19 pandemic years, a reinvigorated push materialized in January, when the city sent out a press release noting that it would be rolling out such a program later this year.

At subsequent community meetings — held Jan. 25 and March 22 — community members and downtown merchants expressed numerous concerns about paid parking. Many who attended those meetings said they opposed it.

Some attendees, for example, said paid parking would harm tourism, and they added they had safety and maintenance concerns with the parking garages. Others believed a paid parking program could financially punish the already low-paid downtown workers.

The city’s intention to move toward a paid parking program even prompted a change.org petition in opposition, created by Indra Fortney, founder of Boho Lifestyle. As of Monday, the petition had 1,426 signatures. Its goal is 1,500 signatures.

The city’s Community Development Department, following the March meeting, shifted to meeting one-on-one with downtown merchants and other stakeholders. Those meetings — there were more than 30 — “allowed for time to fully understand specific concerns,” according to the staff report.

But the report also acknowledges that certain parking issues brought up by community members earlier this year will need to be addressed.

“Public input has demonstrated that there are critical parking issues impacting local residents, employees, and business owners that must be addressed moving forward,” according to the staff report.

