The Napa County District Attorney’s Office has received a grant to combat domestic violence.

Napa County District Attorney Allison Haley announced Sept. 27 the office had been selected to receive a Violence Against Women Vertical Prosecution Grant from the California Office of Emergency Services.

The grant will fund efforts to prosecute cases of domestic violence in the county.

“These funds will empower the Napa DA’s Office to continue approaching domestic violence cases in a comprehensive way,” Haley said.

The vertical prosecution model calls for a deputy district attorney and victim witness advocate to be involved in a case from beginning to end.

“Oftentimes, the repercussions of domestic violence are far-reaching and can include physical, psychological, and economical repercussions,” Haley said. “Having a DA and victim advocate involved from the moment charges are filed, and quite frankly oftentimes before, to the moment when the final appeal is exhausted is a priority for this office.”

Starting in January 2024, the grant will allow the DA’s Office to cover $172,545 of attorney costs and $30,000 of costs for a victim advocate helping with domestic violence cases.

