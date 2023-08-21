Napa County: Motorcyclist suffers major injuries in crash near Lake Berryessa
A motorcycle rider suffered major injuries Saturday evening following a collision south of Lake Berryessa, along Highway 128 near Wragg Canyon Road in Napa County.
Five emergency agencies, including the California Highway Patrol, Cal Fire, Capell Valley Fire, AMR Napa and REACH, responded to the scene of the crash.
According a Facebook post on the CHP-Napa’s official site, the CHP helicopter arrived before other emergency medical services and a paramedic on board began rendering aid to the downed motorcyclist.
The rider was transported by REACH helicopter to Kaiser Permanente Vacaville Medical Center in Vacaville.
Additional details about the crash were not immediately available Sunday.
CHP Napa is investigating the incident.
You can reach Staff Columnist Kerry Benefield at 707-526-8671 or kerry.benefield@pressdemocrat.com. On Twitter @benefield.
Kerry Benefield
Columnist, The Press Democrat
Have a story that is wild, wacky, bizarre or beautiful? Tell me about it. Have a question that starts with, “What’s the deal with…?” Let’s figure it out together. This column is about the story behind the story, a place to shine a light on who we are, what makes us a community and all of the things that make us special. With your help, I'll be tackling the questions that vex us: (the funny, the mundane, and the irritating.)
