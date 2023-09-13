The ever-fierce — yet friendly — rivalry between Napa County and the city of Napa came to a head Tuesday afternoon as officials from both sides competed in a mini golf-esque putting challenge.

The county ultimately emerged victorious.

“Congratulations county, you need a win once in a while,” Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley told the winning team, which received hats and a trophy.

The six-on-six putting challenge — hosted by First Street Napa, the downtown shopping venue, as part of a series of events leading up to The Fortinet Championship PGA tournament — proceeded in the courtyard in front of the Kitchen Door restaurant, across seven separate holes.

On the city side, four Napa city council members — Sedgley, Beth Painter, Liz Alessio and Mary Luros — were joined by City Public Works Director Julie Lucido and Mike Silvas, who participated in lieu of Council member Bernie Narvaez.

The county’s team was split between three members of the Napa County Board of Supervisors — Alfredo Pedroza, Ryan Gregory and Belia Ramos — and three staff members: CEO Ryan Alsop, management analyst Andrew Mize and director of planning, building and environmental services Brian Bordona.

Each hole on the course was distinct. Hole two, for instance, featured two hot air balloon obstacles that would rise and fall to block off putting lanes, while the seventh and final hole featured an image of the Napa Valley Grape Crusher statue.

The putters generally most struggled with the fifth hole, a straight shot up a small hill, with several giving up on it after 10 strokes.

All in all, the county won soundly over the city in the event, with a final 178-203 score.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.