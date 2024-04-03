Napa County officials play April Fools’ joke. But what is a ‘rebob’?

Rebobs, according to Napa legend, are akin to flying monkeys and said to live in the hills around the long and winding Partrick Road in west Napa.

Varying accounts of the mysterious creatures give them long claws and fangs, and some have said they were created by a mad scientist who lived at the end of the road.

They were seen in the area April 1, according to Napa County officials.

Or, were they?

Napa County posted on its social media channels that day there were several reports of possible rebob sightings before 3 a.m. along Partrick Road.

UPDATE — Napa County is rebob clear! We thought you’d enjoy our play on this urban legend. Happy April Fool’s Day!... Posted by Napa County, California - Government on Monday, April 1, 2024

The post notes rebobs are known to appear, according to legend, “under the cover of darkness for only brief moments in time.”

“Callers describe seeing a two-foot tall monkey-like figure with wings hopping along the road and through trees and bushes,” the post says.

The county also warned readers to exercise caution should they see a rebob, given “the nature of these creatures is unknown.”

Those who took note of the date may have been dubious — April Fools’ Day.

It wasn’t until later that day the county fessed up to the joke. “Napa County is rebob clear!”

The beloved legend of Napa’s rebobs goes back decades.

When the Napa Valley Unified School District board was choosing a new Napa High School mascot in 2018 — to replace the “Indian” mascot, which had been retired that year — the rebob was posed as a possible replacement.

That idea came from Kelly Doren, a Napa High School graduate and artist who created a blue, black and yellow team logo and started up a Facebook page in its likeness.

While the rebobs ultimately weren’t selected as a Napa High School mascot, the Napa Valley Composite Cycling Team later worked with Doren to design their logo: an orange and black rebob riding a mountain bike.

The legend gets further artistic treatment at Color Theory Art Supplies in downtown Napa. A mural by artist Ava Gilbert, entitled “Napa Valley Center For Cryptid Research” and resembling a scientific diagram, features a number of rebob “facts and figures.”

The mural includes a drawing of a rebob perched atop the grave of William Partrick, along with rebob prints reportedly taken from Partrick Road in 1967, a figure of a rebob skull describing its “bite force of up to 550 PSI (pounds per square inch),” and an illustration of a second rebob holding a bottle of red wine.

“Irregular obsession with fermented grapes resulting in the only known flock congregating in the Napa Valley,” according to the mural.

