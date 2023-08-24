Napa County responds to grand jury reports on mental health services, information technology

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved three responses to findings and recommendations suggested by six 2022-23 Napa County Civil Grand Jury reports published earlier this year.

The approved responses are to reports on the county’s mental health crisis services, an annual report on the Napa County Juvenile Hall and a report on the county’s management of information technology services.

The Juvenile Hall report is conducted annually because of a requirement in state law.

Findings on the Juvenile Hall, this year, included discussion about a staffing reduction of 14%, information about a new camp program that will be coming in January, and that a consulting firm is identifying resources for Napa County youths, and that Juvenile Hall leadership is in talks with the Napa County Library to increase reading resources and related services in the hall’s library.

The only county response to a report that remains unapproved is to an examination on the county’s groundwater management. That response is set to return to the board in the near future, given that the board requested a few clarifying sentences on one response to a finding on Tuesday.

Mental health crisis services

When examining the county’s mental health crisis system, the grand jury broadly found that the needs of the people in the county who fall into such a crisis aren’t being met, despite ongoing efforts to do so.

There are several reasons for that, some detailed in eight other findings that the county.

The county’s health and human services agency director. Jennifer Yasumoto, noted in her response that mental health needs have escalated in recent years because of various factors around the COVID-19 pandemic.

That led the agency to launch a Mobile Response Team in February 2022 — intended to provide “community-based crisis intervention” — though the director noted that there’s been “a statewide workforce shortage of mental health clinicians” and that shortage has impacted the team.

More work is underway to improve the increased mental health crisis needs of the community, according to the response, which includes planned staff expansions in several areas and offering mobile response services 24/7 on every day of the year.

Information technology services

The grand jury investigation into the county’s technology services proceeded with the context of the increasing use of technology by county departments and local residents over the years.

Given that backdrop, the grand jury’s report stated that “effective implementation of IT is key to enhancing efficiency, reducing costs, and turning data into useful information, which in turn provides better customer experiences for both county employees and citizens.”

The report also determined that the county has insufficient network bandwidth for the rising use of video conferencing, large file management and document imaging, and that county departments would benefit from a common data management system.

The grand jury also found that the county’s focus on annual and department-level budgeting makes the adoption of longer-term infrastructure and application development projects more difficult. And the jury found the county has no comprehensive countywide strategy on IT infrastructure.

As such, it was recommended that the county prepare an articulated vision for digital government by June 1, 2024; that there be an annual IT strategic plan; and that the county implement a data management system to share information across departments, among others.

The county generally agreed with the findings and recommendations. For two recommendations that had to do with limiting and replacing county developed applications, the county said that required further analysis.

