Napa County supervisors to consider safe firearm storage ordinance

An ordinance that requires the safe storage of firearms when they’re not in use is set to be considered Tuesday by the Napa County Board of Supervisors.

The proposed county ordinance, which restricts residents from keeping firearms in their homes unless they’re stored in a locked container or have a trigger lock put on them, follows similar ordinances adopted by all five cities over the past year.

St. Helena, in August 2022, was the first city in Napa County to pass such an ordinance. Police Chief Chris Hartley proposed the ordinance to the City Council after Council member Anna Chouteau reached out to him, inspired by Napa Valley Moms Demand Action — part of a national effort to improve gun safety in the U.S.

The council voted unanimously to pass the ordinance.

Yountville followed St. Helena, with the town council passing essentially the same ordinance in October 2022.

The Napa City Council was next to pass the ordinance in February. American Canyon City Council followed suit in May, and the Calistoga City Council adopted its own ordinance in July.

Each council cited the importance of cutting down on gun-related deaths as a reason for the ordinance.

The county’s iteration suggests improperly stored firearms may result in accidental firearm injuries and deaths. Keeping a firearm locked up reduces the risk of associated injury or death, as well as theft, according to the proposed ordinance.

