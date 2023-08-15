The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday upheld the appeal of Le Colline Vineyard, a highly controversial project planned for a mountainous region adjacent to Angwin.

The board vote was 3-2, with supervisors Ryan Gregory and Alfredo Pedroza dissenting.

The project, which has been in the works for nearly a decade, would involve growing roughly 21 acres of vineyards on a 90-acre property at 300 Cold Springs Road.

The county tentatively approved the project’s erosion control plan in March — a major step that would have allowed its applicants to move forward with planting the vineyards.

But, a short time later, an appeal was filed by the Center for Biological Diversity — a nonprofit that has challenged similar Napa County projects in court — that argued the project would harm water and habitat and increase fire risk in the area.

Environmental opposition isn’t anything new for the project — and other similar vineyard projects in the county’s mountains that involve forest removal — and it has been changed over the years in response.

The changes have included reductions to the proposed area for vineyards and, perhaps most notably, a commitment from applicants Dave and Kathleen DiCesaris to operate the vineyard at net-zero carbon emissions through reforestation efforts and use of electric vehicles, among much else.

But those changes haven’t been sufficient for project opponents, who packed the Board of Supervisors chambers Tuesday. Additional objectors watched the meeting remotely from the county’s administration building. Several supervisors also noted they’d received hundreds of messages from neighbors in the lead-up to the appeal hearing.

Many of those who spoke during public comments echoed assertions from the appeal, including claims that the project would harm habitats and wildlife. They also contend that the project would likely degrade the water quality of the nearby Conn Creek — which feeds into Lake Hennessey, the city of Napa’s primary reservoir — and suck up limited area groundwater, increasing awildfire risk.

Speakers also expressed doubt about whether the carbon mitigation measures proposed by the DiCesarises would be sufficient. And they said it was vital for the board to uphold the appeal to fight against climate change.

“We can’t get natural resources like this back once we destroy them,” Frances Tinney, a lawyer with the Tucson, Arizona-based Center for Biological Diversity, told the board.

And others, such as Randy Dunn, urged the supervisors to consider the impact the project would have on neighbors in the area, or the impact it could have on the adjacent Linda Falls Preserve.

“A proposal to plant a vineyard in the midst of a long-standing neighborhood is distinctively the wrong project, wrong place, wrong time,” Dunn said.

There were a few public speakers who supported the project. Scott Butler, a forester who has worked on the project, said the proposal has met state and county requirements and exceeded most of them.

Thomas Adams, the attorney for the DiCesarises, told supervisors the same thing, adding that those who object to the project seem to be opposing agricultural projects altogether. Everything that the applicant had done to go “above and beyond” has been weaponized against them, he said.

“We believe the effectiveness of the county’s processes and policies have proven themselves,” Adams said.

Tinney, the lawyer with the center, said that many of the project’s opponents worked in agriculture, and that the group only opposed agricultural projects that they believe violate the California Environmental Quality Act.

“In response to the flood of criticism, the developer made some changes, but did not address the fundamental problems we identified,” Tinney said.

Two supervisors sided with the project. Pedroza said greater issues with the county’s process should be addressed separately from the project.

“If there’s an interest in changing the rules we need to change the rules, but we can’t do it project by project,” he said.

Supervisor Gregory said the decision has been framed as a choice between agriculture or environment in Napa County, but he said he believed the county could address both.

Still, the remaining three supervisors said they continue to have some issues with the project.

Supervisor Anne Cottrell said she was worried about the location of the project, particularly when it comes to its impact on Conn Creek and wildlife in the area. She said the project presented too many challenges for her to be supportive, and she cited several county conservation policies in support of her decision.

“I don’t feel that this site is the appropriate location for a vineyard project,” Cottrell said.

Supervisor Joelle Gallagher cited several other county conservation policies, and said that she didn’t believe the Environmental Impact Report gave her sufficient information to support the project.

Board Chair Belia Ramos, who cast the tie-breaking vote, said she also had some concerns with the project. She said it was “incumbent for the county to chart a path forward to be able to exemplify through all our policies, in fact, what the conservation regulations set forth for us.”

“The difficulty with which we sit here is, yes, we do have our rules and regulations in place,” Ramos said. “But just because there are minimum requirements that are met doesn’t mean that every single parcel is suitable for a stated allowable use.”