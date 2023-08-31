Napa County won’t delay study while it waits to hear from city on shared downtown campus

Napa County supervisors decided the county won’t wait on considering facilities projects while it waits to hear on a potential shared headquarters with the city.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors discussed the most recent updates at a regular meeting Aug. 22.

The issue

• The city of Napa and the county in recent months have explored the possibility of building a joint, co-located facility in downtown Napa.

• A joint committee of two county supervisors and two Napa City Council members formed in June and recently met for the first time to discuss a new headquarters, which is not a consideration in the ongoing study.

What is happening

• With no clear answer from the city regarding a collaboration, the county decided an ongoing needs assessment of county facilities shouldn’t be held up in the meantime.

• Had the two entities reached an understanding, the study would have been paused.

“There are many questions and possibilities for how collaboration could proceed,” said Becky Craig, assistant county executive, and so pausing the study could significantly delay it.

And that would delay the needs of other county departments, Craig said. That includes, notably, the elections and criminal justice staff in the former Carithers department store building at 1127 First St., which the county wants to replace.

• Though allowing the study to continue, the county would not abandon discussions of a possible shared campus, supervisors agreed.

What officials are saying

• Advantages of a co-located building may be less than a few years ago as in-person activity within departments is declining, according to Supervisor Ryan Gregory, who sits on the committee. But it would still support area businesses, he said.

Gregory said he learned the city would have a “severe lack of resources to participate in an administrative building in the foreseeable future,” and the city first would prioritize building new police and fire facilities.

• Supervisor Belia Ramos, the board chair, said it once was envisioned that county functions be moved to the county’s south campus and be centrally located there.

However, she said some departments, particularly those connected to the courts, would need to stay downtown.

“We have land that can be used for erecting buildings, yet here we are paying rent,” Ramos said. “That’s not a value added to us in any way.”

• The county should determine which departments need to be in downtown Napa and which can be relocated elsewhere, Ramos said.

• Supervisor Anne Cottrell said the county needs to make decisions on the Carithers building sooner rather than later.

Cottrell, who represents the county’s northern area, said moving too many county departments to the south campus might send a message to Upvalley residents that county services are difficult to access.

“It’s important to me that we keep a strong downtown base for some significant subset of resident-facing services,” she said.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.