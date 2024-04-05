Napa day care at former church site OK’d

Alta Heights residents argued that the site would create traffic problems and hinder wildfire evacuations.|
EDWARD BOOTH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

A Napa day care operator hoping to move to a permanent location at the site of a former church in Alta Heights received approval from the city’s planning commission Thursday.

The approval came amid an overflowing council chamber of well over 100 people, many of whom spoke passionately for and against the proposal.

The comments included numerous complaints from Alta Heights residents about the traffic problems they said the day care center and other activities there would create in the hilly residential neighborhood. But other commenters — including teachers, health care workers and parents — said the child care center is sorely needed, particularly in Napa, where child care is difficult to find.

And that, ultimately, was the argument the commissioners said they found compelling after a roughly five hour meeting.

“I have been an employer for a long, long time and I know the importance of stable child care so people can come and work,” said commissioner Bob Massaro. “I guarantee that our government, our services, all of our businesses are feeling the impact of inadequate child care in this community.”

Unanimous vote

The commission specifically voted 4-0 — with Commissioner Alex Myers abstaining because he owns Little Ivy Preschool in Napa — to approve a use permit for Le Petit Elephant Nursery and Preschool. The permit will allow it to use the former church at 15 Chapel Hill Drive as a day care center for up to 250 children, 220 children ages 0-5, and 30 children ages 5-12.

The building, from the mid-1950s until 2021, served as home to a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has been vacant since, according to a city staff report.

Day care services would be offered year-round on weekdays, according to the project description. Beyond child care, the applicant was approved to operate a community play room and a gymnasium or multiuse area — with a basketball court and a stage — on both weekdays and weekends.

Milli Pintacsi, who founded Le Petit Elephant in 2015 and holds a master’s degree in developmental psychology, told the commissioners she decided to start the day care center after not being able to find care for her son.

“I realized then that if I needed child care for my son then other mothers needed it as well,” Pintacsi said.

Support for families is still very much needed in Napa, she said, noting that many of the mothers who had come to the commission meeting to support the project had to find child care. She asked the commission for unanimous approval.

“A vote against this project tonight is a vote against families working in Napa, and that’s just not acceptable,” Pintacsi told the commissioners.

The meeting was heated, with Alta Heights residents sometimes interrupting public comments with groans and other noises of dissent.

A particularly disruptive response — which briefly drowned out one public comment, and prompted commission chair Beverly Shotwell to ask the audience to be respectful — came as commenter Katie Mayall said there appeared to be a significant age divide between those who supported the proposal and those who were opposed, and that those against didn’t understand how the cost and availability of child care has changed over the years.

That prompted one person on the Alta Heights side to yell out “you are shameful!”

Over 60 people spoke, with the majority in support; the city also posted 95 pages of emailed opposition comments, as well as 53 pages of comments in support or neutral. Many of those against held orange printed-out signs with black letters reading “Safety First in Alta Heights,” while some of those supporting the project held similar printed paper signs with pastel elephants and other whimsical imagery saying “We Support LPE!” along with various handmade signs — one, which included brightly-colored handprints, read “Napa’s Families Deserve Support.”

Need for child care

Nick Devlin, CEO of Naked Wines, said that he’d lost out on employees because of the lack of child care options available in Napa. He also said he was greatly worried about the swiftly declining enrollment in the Napa Unified School District.

“For Napa to be a viable, vital community we have to be able to attract families and working people to the town,” Devlin said. “To do that we’re going to need families with school-age children.”

Teresa Shinder, chief medical officer of Communicare+OLE, said she supported the project owing to the positive health impacts of child care. It provides parents with safe environments for their kids while they work, she said, and gives the kids skills to be successful in life. And lack of child care is recognized in the health care system as a significant barrier to accessing medical care.

Shinder also noted that many of the people who provide medical services can only do so because of child care.

“We can’t hire doctors in Napa because we can’t bring in young families, and it’s really frustrating,” Shinder said. “We need to make Napa available to young families.”

Daniel Sanchez, a senior management analyst for Napa County, said the county believes the project would provide a significant benefit, particularly for women in need of child care who would otherwise leave the workforce.

The county in 2023 allocated $3.8 million of federal American Rescue Act Plan funds to help local child care centers, including $1.2 million in forgivable loans to Le Petit Elephant. Sanchez said the county found there’s a “desperate lack” of child care spots, particularly for infants, and after-hour care essentially isn’t really available in Napa.

Several opponents of the project also said they generally supported day care, but thought the site was wrong. The primary reason for that, they said, was the traffic problems that would be created and how that may play into emergency situations.

Opponents — such as former Napa City Council member Pete Mott — also criticized the size of the proposed operation and said the uses beyond day care could create problems.

Mott said he was worried about the building being used for large events such as weddings — given that the approval “allows space for local organizations, clubs and private events,” Mott said. (Pintacsi said later in the meeting that the other uses at the site, beyond the day care, would generally be child-focused.)

Traffic was the most prominent concern. Resident Laura Corthell said in an emailed public comment that Montecito Boulevard, which runs along the south side of the church property, is a narrow road with cars that regularly speed beyond the 25 miles per hour allowed there.

Evacuation concerns

Corthell added that she’s worried about the ability for residents to evacuate in an emergency. She lives at the top of Montecito, she wrote, and had to evacuate during the Atlas Fire in 2017, as well as the Coombsville fire in July 2023.

“How will the residents of Montecito be able to evacuate if the parents from both the Alta Heights Elementary school and the proposed LPE school are trying to come up Montecito when the residents are trying to escape?,” Corthell wrote. It’s not a matter of if, it’s a matter of when the next fire will occur.”

Corthell also pointed to a traffic study by consultant W-Trans on the traffic impact. The study indicates an average increase of 1,006 trips — representing a car driving one way through the area — coming into the neighborhood each day, assuming 250 children are driven there. The city’s nearby Silverado Trail five-way intersection, where the city’s planning to build a roundabout, is already over capacity.

“On numerous occasions I have waited through three or four light changes before I could get through the intersection,” Corthell wrote.

The staff report notes that the study found traffic, indeed, would slightly worsen the time delay for drivers in the area during morning and evening peak hours. But the delays would still be within acceptable city standards.

That delays are measured in average seconds per vehicle, and the report estimates the increase would project would add between 1 to 20 seconds per vehicle to four intersections — with the 20 second per vehicle outlier applying to the five-way intersection during a.m. peak hours.

The largest increased delay outside of the five-way intersection would be at the First Street and Silverado Trail intersection during peak hours, with roughly 14 seconds per vehicle added, the report says. But that and two other intersections would continue to operate within an acceptable range; the five-way intersection is already outside that range. (Planning staff also added that Pintacsi will be required to contribute funds to the roundabout project at the five-way intersection.)

And W-Trans consultant Darlene Whitlock said that, generally speaking, the area would likely see far fewer trips than the report found, given that the methodology is very conservative.

Responding to the concerns about disruptive uses unrelated to day care, the commission agreed to restrict the use of the facility to what’s contained in the project description — which means weddings, for example, wouldn’t be allowed at the site, unless city staff approved an exemption.

Behind the votes

Commissioner Gordon Huether said he understood the concern from the neighbors was connected to their perception the project would negatively impact their quality of life. He could sympathize with that view, he said, but from the information he had he didn’t see the project making a huge impact.

Shotwell expressed the most sympathy for Alta Heights residents. She said she didn’t feel entirely comfortable about how residents would evacuate in a disaster. She said she agonized over the decision, “knowing that it is the perfect organization or company for that building, and not necessarily the perfect place.” But she said every other place she could imagine would have its own issues.

Commissioner Paul Kelley said he was concerned about Napa becoming less and less affordable, and he connected the loss of young families to a lack of affordable housing and child care.

He noted that none of the neighbors referred to Alta Heights Elementary School as an asset to a neighborhood, that it was instead talked about in terms of the traffic it creates. He said it was concerning residents in Alta Heights didn’t want to welcome Pintacsi and the day care there. He said he hopes the neighbors come to embrace it.

“For all the infants five and under, they can’t come and say what they need,” Kelley said. “So we have to make the decisions for them. ”

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.

