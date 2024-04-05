A Napa day care operator hoping to move to a permanent location at the site of a former church in Alta Heights received approval from the city’s planning commission Thursday.

The approval came amid an overflowing council chamber of well over 100 people, many of whom spoke passionately for and against the proposal.

The comments included numerous complaints from Alta Heights residents about the traffic problems they said the day care center and other activities there would create in the hilly residential neighborhood. But other commenters — including teachers, health care workers and parents — said the child care center is sorely needed, particularly in Napa, where child care is difficult to find.

And that, ultimately, was the argument the commissioners said they found compelling after a roughly five hour meeting.

“I have been an employer for a long, long time and I know the importance of stable child care so people can come and work,” said commissioner Bob Massaro. “I guarantee that our government, our services, all of our businesses are feeling the impact of inadequate child care in this community.”

Unanimous vote

The commission specifically voted 4-0 — with Commissioner Alex Myers abstaining because he owns Little Ivy Preschool in Napa — to approve a use permit for Le Petit Elephant Nursery and Preschool. The permit will allow it to use the former church at 15 Chapel Hill Drive as a day care center for up to 250 children, 220 children ages 0-5, and 30 children ages 5-12.

The building, from the mid-1950s until 2021, served as home to a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and has been vacant since, according to a city staff report.

Day care services would be offered year-round on weekdays, according to the project description. Beyond child care, the applicant was approved to operate a community play room and a gymnasium or multiuse area — with a basketball court and a stage — on both weekdays and weekends.

Milli Pintacsi, who founded Le Petit Elephant in 2015 and holds a master’s degree in developmental psychology, told the commissioners she decided to start the day care center after not being able to find care for her son.

“I realized then that if I needed child care for my son then other mothers needed it as well,” Pintacsi said.

Support for families is still very much needed in Napa, she said, noting that many of the mothers who had come to the commission meeting to support the project had to find child care. She asked the commission for unanimous approval.

“A vote against this project tonight is a vote against families working in Napa, and that’s just not acceptable,” Pintacsi told the commissioners.

The meeting was heated, with Alta Heights residents sometimes interrupting public comments with groans and other noises of dissent.

A particularly disruptive response — which briefly drowned out one public comment, and prompted commission chair Beverly Shotwell to ask the audience to be respectful — came as commenter Katie Mayall said there appeared to be a significant age divide between those who supported the proposal and those who were opposed, and that those against didn’t understand how the cost and availability of child care has changed over the years.

That prompted one person on the Alta Heights side to yell out “you are shameful!”

Over 60 people spoke, with the majority in support; the city also posted 95 pages of emailed opposition comments, as well as 53 pages of comments in support or neutral. Many of those against held orange printed-out signs with black letters reading “Safety First in Alta Heights,” while some of those supporting the project held similar printed paper signs with pastel elephants and other whimsical imagery saying “We Support LPE!” along with various handmade signs — one, which included brightly-colored handprints, read “Napa’s Families Deserve Support.”

Need for child care

Nick Devlin, CEO of Naked Wines, said that he’d lost out on employees because of the lack of child care options available in Napa. He also said he was greatly worried about the swiftly declining enrollment in the Napa Unified School District.

“For Napa to be a viable, vital community we have to be able to attract families and working people to the town,” Devlin said. “To do that we’re going to need families with school-age children.”

Teresa Shinder, chief medical officer of Communicare+OLE, said she supported the project owing to the positive health impacts of child care. It provides parents with safe environments for their kids while they work, she said, and gives the kids skills to be successful in life. And lack of child care is recognized in the health care system as a significant barrier to accessing medical care.