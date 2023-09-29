Napa dining scene heats up with new restaurants, renovations

Change is afoot in the Napa County dining scene as three long-awaited restaurants will finally open this fall, and a fine dining destination is getting a makeover that includes a new chef.

French Laundry alum opening spot in St. Helena

“Charlie’s is more than a restaurant. We are a community.”

That quaint yet ambitious declaration is front-and-center on the website promoting Charlie’s, a new restaurant opening Oct. 5 in St. Helena.

Its owner and chef Elliot Bell is well-established in the local community. He’s lived there for about a decade and serves as a volunteer firefighter with the St. Helena Fire Department.

Most recently, Bell served as executive sous chef at the three-Michelin starred French Laundry in Yountville. He spent nearly a decade there until leaving in January 2021.

His dream of starting his own venture was encouraged by restaurateur Thomas Keller, the world-renowned head chef and owner of The French Laundry.

“Elliot was a young man who embraced the challenges, learned from his mistakes, and became better and better at what he did — to the point where he really wanted to go open his own restaurant,” Keller told the North Bay Business Journal, The Press Democrat’s sister publication, last year.

“And, of course, we were very supportive of that.”

With Charlie’s, community is Bell’s priority and his dedication is to “highlighting the bounty of the Napa Valley region with globally inspired flavors.”

Named after Bell’s son, the restaurant is a family-run spot in the former space of the beloved Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen, which closed in July 2018.

Bell’s culinary style is “a little bit of country and a little bit of rock and roll ... based on familiar comfort food but with some fun techniques and things you don't expect,” he said Tuesday.

Likewise, the dinner menu boasts locally sourced dishes — “Beer Can” Sonoma Chicken and Slow-Cooked Mt. Lassen Trout — with a welcomed mix of updated down-home favorites and surprise delights. There’s fried green tomatoes, pretzel-wrapped kielbasa, Tomales Bay oysters and caviar.

And there’s an homage to Cindy’s Backstreet Kitchen owner and chef Cindy Pawlcyn’s classic Campfire Pie.

Charlie’s opens Oct. 5 at 1327 Railroad Ave. in St. Helena. The dining room is open 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday to Monday and the bar 5 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

An opening date for Moro Napa

Moro Napa will open Nov. 15 at the Oxbow Public Market, according to Steve Carlin, the owner of the Napa food hall.

It’s a project of chef Mourad Lahlou, owner of the upscale Moroccan restaurant, Mourad, and the more casual Aziza, both in San Francisco. Moro Napa will serve Moroccan street food, Carlin said.

Lahlou, who came to the U.S. from Marrakech in 1985 to attend college, is considered a pioneer of modern Moroccan cuisine. He caused considerable excitement in January 2022 when he announced he would take over a newly vacant stall in the Oxbow.

Moro Napa will be the city’s first Moroccan restaurant.

Slanted Door plans October launch

Chef Charles Phan’s Slanted Door restaurant in Napa will open “probably close to late October,” according to Anh Duong, the company’s marketing director.

Phan, founder of the Slanted Door restaurants in San Francisco and San Ramon, signed a contract in spring 2021 to open a third restaurant in Napa. Then, he found far more renovations were required than he had anticipated at the site at 1650 Soscol Ave.

The newly redesigned restaurant retains the footprint of the original space and its interior courtyard.

The site was first occupied by Restaurant Budo, an Asian-inspired Wine Country restaurant that opened in 2005 (“budo” means grape in Japanese). According to Paul Franson, publisher of Napa Life newsletter, Budo “achieved fame when a glowing article on it appeared in the New York Times on the same day the restaurant’s owner announced it was closing.”

After a second restaurant, Cuvée, opened and closed at the site, it was occupied by the Kitchen Collective cooking club.

Phan opened the original Slanted Door, serving modern Vietnamese food, in San Francisco in 1995. His flagship restaurant at the San Francisco Ferry Building has not yet reopened after the pandemic.

Napa’s only Vietnamese restaurant, Bui Bistro, closed earlier this year.

Chispa Bar: Tequila and seafood in Napa’s West End

Chispa Bar in Napa has opened in the newly designated “West End” of Napa. While it is focused on tequila and cocktails, Chispa has a kitchen that serves a menu of tequila-friendly dishes, including raw seafood towers, along with “unexpected bar bites.”

Chispa is the second project from Colleen Fleming, of the Kelly Fleming Wines family, and Aubrey Bailey, a former sommelier at The French Laundry. They first opened Cadet, a wine and beer bar located a few blocks from Chispa.

Chispa, which means “spark” in Spanish, is open daily, 4:30-11:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 4:30-10 p.m. Sunday, at 1500 First St., Suite 140, Napa.

Farm at Carneros gets a makeover

Farm has been the fine dining restaurant at Carneros Resort and Spa, which opened in 2003, but right now the restaurant is closed as it undergoes a makeover of its interior, its patio and its menu. It will reopen in October.

The resort has formed a partnership with chef Chris Bianco to redesign the menu.

Originally from the Bronx, Bianco found his love for pizza and other Italian dishes on a trip to Italy with his family at the age of 13. After starting Pizzeria Bianco in the back of a Phoenix grocery store in 1988, he gained fame on the Netflix series “Chef’s Table.” The James Beard Foundation named him Best Chef in the Southwest in 2003 and Outstanding Restaurateur in 2022.

He now owns Pizzeria Bianco locations in Phoenix and Los Angeles, two casual Pane Bianco venues serving Italian sandwiches, salads and pizzas, and Tratto, a white-tablecloth restaurant in Phoenix that combines Southwest inspiration with Italian dishes.

The Carneros project is Bianco’s first resort partnership and first venture in Napa Valley. Bianco said Tratto will serve as the model for his Farm menu; in Napa, he will be drawing from local products, including the resort’s extensive gardens.

The Farm menu will not include Bianco’s pizzas, but those will become available in the resorts’ general store, Market, in phase two of the makeover.

“Being in the relationship business, this is one that for myself, my family and team seems a natural fit,” Bianco said. “I want to do things in places that I love spending time in, and Napa is one of those places.”

The Press Democrat’s freelance food writer Dahlia Ghabour contributed to this story.