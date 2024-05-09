Yelp dubs Napa 2nd most family-friendly city in the US. Some locals beg to differ

When Mindi Burnett heard that Yelp rated Napa the nation’s second-best destination for families, her reaction was typical of many who call the city of 80,000 home.

“That’s crazy. There’s nothing for kids to do here,” Burnett, 44, said over lunch recently at Loveski Deli in Napa’s Oxbow Public Market.

Joining Burnett this Saturday afternoon was her 6-year-old daughter and the girl’s grandfather, Rob Dornaus.

As the trio noshed on bagels at the deli counter, a bustling crowd of market visitors — including many who appeared to be related to one another — perused grocery items at Hudson Greens and Goods, sipped drinks at Ritual Coffee Roasters, tasted samples at the Olive Press or skimmed books at Napa Bookmine.

Yelp included Oxbow Public Market in its list of Napa’s family-friendly offerings. But Burnett, who works in Napa Valley’s wine industry, was nonplussed.

She said her family often heads out of Napa for entertainment. Sonoma’s TrainTown Railroad is among their favorites.

“We leave Napa to do kid things,” she said.

Scrutinizing the data

To compile the list, Yelp — the popular online platform that helps people find and review local businesses, restaurants, shops and services — analyzed cities where “family friendly” searches saw significant increases in 2023 versus 2022.

The Texas Hill Country community of Fredericksburg, which topped Yelp’s list, offers “small-town charm” a pickup truck-drive away from the bigger cities of Austin and San Antonio.

Historic Charlottesville, Virginia; beachfront Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina; and Rocky Mountain-set Breckenridge, Colorado, rounded out the top five cities on Yelp’s list.

San Luis Obispo was the only other California city to make the list, coming in at No. 9.

One might reasonably take issue with Yelp’s analysis.

Many of the family-friendly destinations listed for Napa, for example, included spots outside city limits, including Boon Fly Cafe with its Dr. Seuss-inspired Green Eggs and Ham dish and di Rosa Center for Contemporary Art, both situated along Highway 12 west of the city.

Other “good for kid” options, such as Morimoto Napa, probably elicited more than a few sushi eye-rolls among locals, given the restaurant’s relatively expensive menu.

On the other hand, the restaurant’s patio is along the Napa riverfront promenade where kids have lots of room to roam.

Setting aside the subjective and anecdotal nature of Yelp’s report, the rankings have at least succeeded in sparking self-reflection among many of Napa’s denizens, who ask themselves: is our city actually that friendly to visitors?

The answer depends largely on who you ask.

“I think people still come here because it’s Wine Country, and I think Wine Country has tried, in recent years, to be more accommodating to families,” Hilary Cromwell, a registered nurse, said while enjoying lunch with a friend’s extended family at Napa Yard, a beer garden in the Oxbow area.

Linsey Gallagher, president and CEO of Visit Napa Valley, acknowledged that many Napa locals “are probably surprised” by Yelp’s report.

However, starting with pandemic-era restrictions that forced many families to live and recreate in their own bubbles, Gallagher said, more multi-generational travelers have sought Napa Valley out as a destination, a trend that appears to show little sign of abating.

A lot of searching

She said a significant majority of the 3 million unique visitors to the Visit Napa Valley website on an annual basis specifically search for family-friendly options. The site includes a page devoted to options for kids.

The list includes Connolly Ranch, a working farm in Napa, as well as city and state parks and the Napa Valley Vine Trail.

Visitors can also find a list of Napa Valley’s most kid-friendly wineries and a four-day itinerary geared toward little ones.

“We’re always going to be a luxury, adult-beverage-based visitor experience,” Gallagher said. “But we’ve seen these trends for the last several years, in so much as people want to travel with several generations.”

City officials are pressing forward with a plan to replace or retrofit playgrounds in six parks after a report last year found almost half of park infrastructure was in failing or poor condition.

There’s also a grassroots effort to expand the number of fields for youth sports.

The Brown family of Napa — Garrett, Cheryl and their 8-year-old daughter, Kelsey — need no convincing that the city is a fab place for families.

On this Saturday afternoon, the family enjoyed lunch at Fieldwork Brewing Co. with Finn, their husky-golden retriever mix, sprawled at their feet.

The family ordered pizza from Fieldwork’s kitchen and additional food from Gott’s Roadside, near the brewing company. Garrett sipped a Seagazer New Zealand IPA.

The mash-up of food and beverages, geared toward all ages, in a setting welcoming to all — including pets — seemed to reflect the essence of a family-friendly vibe.

The Browns are such regular fans of the experience that their Tesla can drive itself there when prompted.

“It even parks itself on the street,” Garrett said.

They listed numerous destinations and events in Napa they enjoy as a family, among them, Easter festivities at Oakville Grocery, winter ice skating at Meritage Resort, the “Warrior Dogs” exhibit at the Napa Valley Museum in Yountville and the Carolyn Parr Nature Center.

“I can always find stuff to do for our family,” Cheryl Brown said, before she ordered herself a beer from Fieldwork’s many selections.