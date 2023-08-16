Napa Farm Bureau lashes out at county decision against vineyard proposal

The Napa County Farm Bureau lashed out against a Napa County Board of Supervisors decision Tuesday to uphold an appeal against Le Colline Vineyard, a controversial project that’s been planned for a mountainous area near Angwin for almost a decade.

The appeal — by the Center For Biological Diversity — was filed against a March county approval for the project’s erosion control plan, which would have allowed the project applicants to move forward with planting roughly 21 acres of vineyards on the 90-acre property.

As a result of the 3-2 supervisor decision to uphold the appeal, a decision set to be finalized at the board’s Nov. 7 meeting, the Le Colline project isn’t allowed to move forward.

But Peter Nissan, president of the Napa County Farm Bureau, sent a statement Tuesday to The Press Democrat that called the board’s decision “an example of a pervasive, serious issue in Napa County’s public policy discourse—evidence-based logic versus unreasonable emotion that is not fully grounded in fact.”

The decision set a “very dangerous precedent for the future of agriculture in Napa County,” he said.

Any individual or business that wants to plant a vineyard in Napa has to go through “an extremely rigorous process,” he stated, which often requires money, experts and years of work to get to the point where it could be successfully approved.

“However, we continue to witness that these select groups and individuals are able to unduly influence decision-making without defensible arguments or accepted scientific data,” Nissan wrote.

“This has consistently created a serious issue in Napa County because it breeds an atmosphere that undeservedly puts current and future projects into question when there is an absence of fact-based decision making.”

Nissan’s comments to some extent echoed those of Thomas Adams, attorney for applicant Dave DiCesaris, who told supervisors Tuesday that opponents to the project appeared to be opposing agricultural projects altogether.

DiCesaris also said, following the decision, he was “disappointed that a weaponized misinformation campaign affected the votes of certain supervisors.”

He didn’t yet know his next step, he added, and that the recurrence of complaints about the vineyard project not being in the right spot are contrary to the zoning for the area.

Frances Tinney, attorney for the Center for Biological Diversity, noted at the meeting that many supporters of the appeal were involved in agriculture. She also said the developer had made some changes in response to criticism, but those changes didn’t address the fundamental problems with the project.

“County leaders asked some tough questions about how Le Colline would harm the community by destroying old-growth forest and threatening the local water supply,” Tinney said in a Tuesday to statement.

“Their conclusion is shared by many who want a sustainable future. Projects that contribute to the region’s wine-making culture aren’t welcome if they also contribute to environmental destruction.”