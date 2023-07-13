Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa celebrates music, wine

Superstars Mary J. Blige, Nas and Chance the Rapper are coming to Napa this month in an epic music event that combines jazz, hip-hop — and wine.

The three will headline Blue Note Entertainment’s festival in Napa, returning July 28-30 for its second year. This year will honor jazz’s influence and the 50-year anniversary of hip-hop.

The Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa is co-produced and curated by five-time Grammy Award-winning pianist Robert Glasper. Comedian Dave Chappelle will host the event, alongside NBA legend Dwyane Wade.

After attending in 2022, Wade said he hoped to play a larger role. This year, he was appointed as the festival’s first-ever director of culture and vibes.

“The event had such a good vibe — like a family reunion,” Wade said in a statement. “Wine isn’t so different from sports; they both bring people together.”

Blue Note Entertainment will also welcome other cultural icons for the three-day event, including Glasper, who will perform nightly, along with special guests De La Soul, Lalah Hathaway, Terrace Martin and Bilal.

The festival lineup also includes J.Period, The Chicago Kid and Big Freedia.

DJs like 9th Wonder, DJ Trauma, DJ Jazzy Jeff, J.Period, and DJ Pee Wee (also known as musician Anderson.Paak) will host late-night after-parties from 11 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Blue Note’s brand was established in 2011 in New York and has since become the largest jazz festival in New York City.

It expanded to Napa last year to showcase big names in music and culture amid a small-town setting, held at Silverado Resort, 1600 Atlas Peak Road in Napa.

Alex Kurland, director of programming for Blue Note, said Wade is a true champion on and off the court.

“We are thrilled to have him on board as our director of culture and vibes,” Kurland said.

In 2014, the three-time NBA champion and Finals MVP partnered with Napa Valley’s Pahlmeyer winemaking family to start Wade Cellars — a brand that strives for inclusivity in the wine industry.

Wade hopes to inspire artists and festivalgoers to explore Napa and broaden their appreciation for wine, “as well as their understanding of one another,” he said.

This year, Blue Note will debut a wine garden that will feature wines from Black-owned businesses, such as McBride Sisters, which was founded in 2005 by Robin and Andréa McBride.

Since then, its mission has been to “transform the industry, lead by example and cultivate community, one delicious glass of wine at a time,” according to the company, which is the largest Black-owned winery in the United States.

McBride Sisters will offer its Black Girl Magic Wines during the event.

Located by the Blue Note Napa stage, the wine garden also will serve wines from Yorkville’s Theopolis Vineyards, Pur Noire Urban Wineries and The Duckhorn Portfolio, along with pairings by Phillip Ashley Chocolates.

Attendees also can enjoy a variety of foods from Napa Valley’s culinary scene.

The festival’s doors open daily at noon, music goes from 12:15-10 p.m., and after-party doors open at 10.

The full lineup schedule will be available closer to the event. Tickets can be purchased at bluenotejazz.com/jazz-festival-napa.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.