Napa firefighters revive dog found in structure fire

Napa firefighters revived a dog found in a residential fire last week, fire officials said.

The Napa Fire Department responded about 10:30 a.m. Friday to a report of a fire in a home in the 2100 block of Navarre Street, fire personnel said Sunday.

A crew of firefighters found smoke coming out of the roof of a single-story home. The homeowner had evacuated.

The crew split up ― one working to extinguish the fire and two searching for any possible remaining occupants. A cat and an unresponsive dog were found.

Firefighters put a pet oxygen mask on the dog, who quickly began breathing on his own, according to a news release from the Napa Fire Department.

Napa fire did not provide additional details regarding the extent of the damage from the fire.

Fire officials are investigating the cause and origin of the fire.

