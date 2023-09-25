Napa Flood Control Project to bring new trail

A new bike and pedestrian pathway, planned as part of the next phase of the Napa Flood Control Project, is set to extend the existing Napa River Trail that ends at the River Terrace Inn to a segment spanning from Lincoln Avenue to Trancas Street.

But while that project is in preliminary design, a question has come up about whether the path should be installed on the Napa River side of the planned flood wall instead of the land side, where the design currently locates the trail.

Richard Thomasser, manager of the Napa County Flood Control and Water Conservation District, noted during a Sept. 12 meeting that the question stems from a recommendation made in an Aug. 29 letter to the district from The Friends of the Napa River.

The group suggests the trail go on the river side of the planned flood wall “to maintain maximum public access to the river.”

The flood district’s board supported exploration of the idea and now Napa city staff, who will ultimately be responsible for the trail, is figuring out how a river-side trail would work.

The current design collocates the trail with a required 15-foot maintenance area — a flood protection levee easement — on the land side of the planned flood wall.

There’s also a similar required 15-foot maintenance area on the river side of the flood wall, which makes adding the trail there more feasible, Thomasser said.

Moving the trail to the river side would increase the cost of the project, Thomasser said, largely because the flood district would need to construct access points in the flood wall so people could get over to the river side.

The appraised value of acquiring rights for public access for the land-side trail is roughly $250,000, Thomasser said. Building the river-side trail would cost about $350,000.

That’s part of the reason the river-side trail wasn’t chosen beforehand, he added.

It's generally desirable to limit openings in a flood wall given that those openings need to be managed when there’s flooding, according to Thomasser.

Another consideration is scheduling, given that the flood district is prepared to acquire property rights for the land-side trail.

But, Thomasser said, the flood district certainly wants to get an answer on which trail to build before it pulls the trigger on getting those rights.

Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley, who sits on the board of the flood district, said at the meeting that there are many questions about security and trail access that still need to be answered, but he believes a river-side trail — where one would be walking alongside the river instead of having the river blocked by a wall — would generally be preferred.

He added it seemed reasonable to wait on answering the question of which trail to pursue while city public works staff figure out the details of the river-side option.

“We all understand the potential along the river for encampments and other activity, but we can’t let that stop us from doing what’s right for future generations and building beautiful trails,” Sedgely said.

