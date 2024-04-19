A committee of 14 people will decide how a playable art structure to replace an aging playground at Napa’s Fuller Park will be designed.

The group met for the first time April 3 to discuss the $1.28 million project that has been discussed conceptually since 2021.

Funding for the project comes from the city’s dedicated public art fund, its playground replacement fund and a state grant.

Napa City Council previously chose Wodarcyk’s S2 Associates and Belmont-based Specified Play Equipment Co. for the project, and tasked the committee to decide the theme, among other details.

Each of the more than dozen people suggested a separate theme, broadly categorized by facilitator Gretchen Stranzl McCann, president of GSM Landscape Architects, which is leading the workshops. The two categories were trees/nature and community/cultural celebration.

Committee chair Brian Bordona suggested “embracing the natural world” as a theme. That would allow for the artist to tie in flora and fauna into the playground design, he said.

Several other suggestions were similarly rooted in nature. Committee member Garret Murphy suggested “tree house,” noting it was obvious the trees were important to the park and would offer opportunities for interaction.

On the other hand, several committee members suggested themes around Napa’s community and culture. Chris DeNatale said he selected “cultural celebrations” as a theme because, when growing up and visiting Napa, he remembered “all the different cultures celebrating side by side” at the park, having parties with vibrant colors.

Lilea Durán suggested “Napa Strong,” with reference to the challenges Napa has overcome — such as the 2014 earthquake in south Napa — and because such a theme would offer opportunities for social engagement.

The committee will further develop the concepts and submit them to lead designer Daniel Wodarcyk to shape into a visual proposal.

Other ideas that didn’t fit into those broad categories — resilience, inclusion, teamwork and collaboration — were categorized as supporting elements to the design.

The city’s Parks and Recreation Department has worked on the concept for the art project since 2021. That work culminated with Napa City Council’s approval of the project in December.

But the council approval came without a concept of what the project would look like. So, the City Council will ultimately need to approve the final design to move forward.

The 14-member committee is made up of community stakeholders, including representatives from city commissions, along with people from local art- and child-focused groups.

The committee will meet three times, with preliminary visuals set to be reviewed at its final meeting, May 29.

At the April 2 meeting, Wodarcyk presented a number of examples of playable art and the concepts behind them.

Fuller Park history

Bart Ito, a senior project manager at GSM, provided a history of Fuller Park for inspiration. The park started with the city’s 1905 purchase of 10 acres of orchard — then known as “Campbell's Grove.” The park was originally called Oak Street Park but was renamed in 1919 to honor Mayor C.H. “Jack” Fuller, who was involved in the acquisition of the land.

“The acquisition of a park signaled an important civic improvement for Napa, which had almost no other park land,” Ito said. “Plans for the park focused on free and open space, and a variety of trees.”

Fuller Park, located just a few blocks southwest of downtown Napa, went on to play a “monumental role” in shaping the city’s identity; it helped establish a sense of community by offering a place for “social interactions, cultural events and peaceful reflection.”

The park’s reputation for tree quantity and variety played into the committee’s ideas for thematic design. Ito said Fuller Park now has over 300 trees — including over 60 unique types, such as coast redwoods and a bunya bunya pine tree native to Australia.

