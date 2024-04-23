Napa Valley sees groundwater growth but pumping still ‘unsustainable’

Napa County groundwater levels saw recovery from drought last year, owing to a wet winter, though the long-term pumping of groundwater remains at unsustainable levels.

According to an annual county report on groundwater, precipitation was 128% of average from October 2022 to September 2023. The 33 inches of rain that fell in that time led to a significant increase in groundwater.

There was also a significant reduction in groundwater pumping for those in the county’s rural areas at the same time, with extraction recorded at 15,280 acre-feet. That’s close to the 15,000 acre-feet the county considers a sustainable level of use. A total of 19,050 acre-feet was used in 2022 and 22,510 acre-feet in 2021.

Groundwater pumping is done for various reasons, including for drinking water supply, irrigation, industrial processes and for use in wells or reservoirs.

The county’s average annual pumping over the past seven years is 17,620 acre-feet, still surpassing sustainable levels for the Napa Valley subbasin.

That’s an “undesirable result” under the county’s state-approved groundwater sustainability plan, where the county seeks to reduce pumping from the subbasin by 10%.

The Napa County Board of Supervisors in March adopted three groundwater-related work plans.

One focused on the connections between groundwater and surface streams, another for pumping reductions — intended to achieve the 10% reduction in pumping throughout the subbasin — and a third for water conservation, designed to serve as a resource for grape growers and others to develop voluntary water conservation measures.

Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos said at a March 26 meeting she wanted the county to learn where groundwater use is headed, particularly because rain in 2022-23 was something of an outlier.

“None of this is saying, hey, 2024 here’s where you’re headed beyond into 2025,” Ramos said.

Napa County Supervisor Alfredo Pedroza said at the meeting that many grape growers and vintners wanted to be part of the solution. He suggested the county should form a closer relationship with those stakeholders to learn more what they’re already doing.

“I want to challenge us all to do more but really understand what people are doing on the ground already, because I think we’d be very surprised about some of the farming practices our industry leaders are doing that are already leaps, bounds ahead of what other folks are doing,” he said.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.