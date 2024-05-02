When: Open 11 a.m. to 2 p.m Saturdays and Sundays

Where: Jefferson and Clay streets, between the old Safeway and Bank of America, in Napa

Annie Rangel has started selling sandwiches using recipes from one of Napa’s most cherished former establishments, Vallerga’s Market.

Vallerga’s was a local grocery market serving as a central destination for shoppers in north Napa, anchoring the Redwood Plaza shopping center since 1962. Many around Napa loved their deli sandwiches in particular.

The Vallerga family originally immigrated to Napa from northern Italy in the 1880s. Acquiring land on First Street, close to the present site of the CIA at Copia, where they established a farm, supplying Napa with fresh vegetables.

The family operated a produce stand and delivery service before opening four markets in Napa.

The Vallejo Street establishment was the first to close. Then, in 2005, Vallerga's ceased operations at its Imola Avenue location. Two years later, the Silverado Trail branch followed suit, making way for its sister venture, JV Wine and Spirits, which closed in 2012.

Vallerga’s encountered heightened competition with the emergence of competitors like Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods, and Target opening near Redwood Plaza and ultimately closed its last location there in 2018.

Napa locals mourned the loss of their neighborhood market and the famous Vallerga’s deli sandwiches.

Now, Annie Rangel, who worked at Vallerga’s for 23 years, has begun to resurrect them.

During the week, Rangel manages the recently opened Croccante in downtown Napa. On the weekend, she sells her sandwiches by the name of Annie’s Lunch Box, utilizing the old Vallerga recipes, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Jefferson and Clay streets, between the old Safeway and Bank of America.

The first signature sandwich is the Yacht Club — “Mr. Vallerga’s favorite sandwich; he lived in that neighborhood. It is a triple-layered club sandwich,” she said.

Another signature is the Vineyard Veggie, with Vallerga’s spinach dip, hummus and veggies.

Rangel also offers a create-your-own option, where customers can choose from five different meats and four cheeses.

Build-your-own sandwiches cost $15, with specialty sandwiches for $17.

Rangel believes the sandwiches are a hit because “Vallerga’s always used high-quality ingredients and the right portions. They perfected portions.”

“Without hesitation, they said I could use the recipes,” she said of the Vallerga family. “They support me so much. They are such a huge part of my life. They trusted me to carry on the family name.”

She also attributed the success to nostalgia, as well as her family and the community’s support.

Her two sons, Matt and Tyson Wynn, help her day-to-day, and her husband, David Rangel, helps with truck transportation and other operations. Her brother John Uhl, a local contractor, helped her financially and “has been a huge factor.”

Her children grew up in Napa, and Rangel was an active mother, she said.

“I was involved in football, choir, and various events that I helped fundraise. I’ve done a lot of volunteer work and community work to help people. There are a lot of people who support me,” Rangel said.

Though, The road to launching Annie’s Lunch Box and selling her sandwiches has been tumultuous.

“When Vallerga’s closed down six years ago, the idea popped up that we would open a brick-and-mortar deli,” she said. “Then COVID happened, and that idea fell through.”

She bought a truck to convert but medical issues put that on the back-burner in August 2022. But it wasn’t long before her brother found a trailer perfectly outfitted to make and sell sandwiches.

She took the job at Croccante and, “I’ll take this year and then do my thing,” she said.

Rangel began getting her vendors in place, and the rest is history. Despite the fast start, Rangel is taking a methodical approach to a brick-and-mortar location — starting slow but open to exploring options in the future.

“The rent in Napa is hard, so not having overhead is nice. I can be more flexible. It’s not a hard no, though,” she said.

And she plans to expand the menu with homemade croutons, potato salad and macaroni salad, along with gluten-free and vegan options. For now, she said, she’s keeping it simple.