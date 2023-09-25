Napa makes progress on city’s most expensive public art project: a playground

Napa officials are tackling the city’s most expensive public art project so far: a playable art playground to replace the aging play structure at Fuller Park.

The project has been in the works for the last two years, according to Ali Koenig, management analyst with the city’s Parks & Recreation Services who is leading the project.

Its budget will be about $1.2 million, Koenig told the city’s Parks, Recreation and Trees Advisory Commission on Sept. 20.

Funding for the project comes from:

• About $750,000 from the city’s Public Art Fund, which is paid into by developers pursuing projects in Napa.

• About $300,000 from the city’s playground replacement fund.

• About $178,000 from California’s Proposition 68 statewide parks grant program.

“Our first big step in this project is going to be developing the theme,” Koenig said, which she said would need to be mindful of the park, its history, its surrounding area and ensuring it’s a fit with the city.

The city tapped Belmont-based Specified Play Equipment Co. to design the playground, with Daniel Wodarcyck, of Napa, as lead designer.

Wodarcyck was lead designer for Napa’s 2019 Playground Fantástico rebuild project.

To help develop a theme, the city will host a phase of community engagement, according to Koenig. The city will form a 16-person committee, comprised of public art representatives and local youth.

The committee will likely have three meetings, Koenig said.

Specified Play Equipment Co. has worked on similar playground projects across the country, she said, including the all-abilities Imagine Playground in Dublin and a giant treehouse playground at FDR Park in Philadelphia.

“It has a variety of different play experiences within that really allow all types of users,” Koenig said of the Dublin playground.

City staff is working on an agreement with Specified Play Equipment Co., which will go to the Napa City Council for authorization. Once approved, the thematic development phase of the project can start up. Ultimately, the City Council will need to approve the final project.

The play structure is expected to have a life span similar to the current structure — about 20 years.

“This project is ultimately to develop a really special, one of a kind, thematic playground at Fuller Park,” Koenig said. “It’s meant for kids or youth or families, and it’s designed to be an artistic landmark and inclusive space that will really support some social interaction and movement for all abilities.”

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.