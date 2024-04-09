A number of future Parks and Recreation projects are on the table for Napa, from a new amphitheater to added pickleball courts and dog parks.

The Napa City Council on April 2 discussed conceptual long-term plans for city parks, including a city-owned amphitheater at Kennedy Park, the “Cradle Basket” for the Oxbow Commons park and community requested items, like additional dog parks.

The hourlong discussion included talks about reviving a plan to build sports fields on South Jefferson Street, adding a splash pad and additional pickleball courts. Parks and Recreation Director Breyana Brandt updated the City Council on each project.

“Currently these features are either not available here in Napa or exist on a limited basis in our parks system,” she said.

The council members essentially ranked which projects they wanted to see, expressing more support for the “low-hanging fruit,” such as the “Cradle Basket,” over the more complicated items.

Though some council members — including Beth Painter and Mayor Scott Sedgley — said they didn’t want to lose sight of the city’s current needs and what’s currently ongoing.

“I’m willing to keep an open mind to discuss all of these wonderful amenities we might be able to provide the community, but it’s still going to come down on funding and capacity,” Sedgley said.

Kennedy Park amphitheater

Brandt said parties interested in building an amphitheater at Kennedy Park have approached the city, and that the department hears from people on a regular basis that there’s a desire for more live music in Napa throughout the year.

The estimated cost of a small amphitheater would be about $3 million, Brandt said. She noted most promoters are looking for a larger venue that could accommodate about 2,000 to 6,000 people.

The council members said they needed more information about the project before they would prioritize supporting it.

Council member Mary Luros said Napa already has many public and private music venues, which decreased her interest. Though, she said, she isn’t opposed to the idea.

Council member Liz Alessio said she wanted to keep the city’s focus on its families and children, and the Kennedy Park Amphitheater connected less with that than other items.

South Jefferson Park sports fields

The idea of adding sports fields to the currently nonexistent South Jefferson Park connects to an early 2000s plan for the 58-acre space at the southern end of South Jefferson Street.

Brandt said Napa United Soccer submitted a design to the city, which has an interest in developing six soccer fields at the site.

Karl Frisinger, president of Napa United, said the group, which includes over 2,000 kids from the Napa area, was interested in partnering with the city to build the courts.

“There are no specific city soccer fields in Napa that I know of that have been designed for Napa,” he said.

Six sports fields would cost about $12 million, with a single sports field estimated to cost about $2 million, Brandt said.

Moving forward with building in the South Jefferson area, though, would require annexation and working with deed restrictions, among other steps.

The sports field concept for the area was pursued in 2004, Brandt said, but there were concerns from the neighborhood at the time related to noise and traffic. Subsequent designs for the property removed the sports fields, though plans for the park were essentially abandoned because of concerns around the California Environmental Quality Act.

“Ultimately, 20 years ago, we spent about $200,000 on designs and preliminary environmental work, and ultimately the initiative was kind of abandoned,” Brandt said.

The environmental work to assess the site would take at least a year, Brandt said. The city doesn’t know what could be done there until that is completed.

A speedier alternative for building fields may be in Kennedy Park, where there are already three fields. And the fastest option would likely be installing a synthetic turf field in one of the city’s community parks, Brandt said.

Frisinger said adding one field won’t solve the problem, as soccer-playing kids will still need to be dispersed across other fields around the city.

Council members said they thought adding sports fields was important, though some said they were concerned about the amount of work the South Jefferson Park project would entail.

Council member Bernie Narvaez suggested a public-private partnership might be needed for the South Jefferson Park project — as well as the amphitheater — as he said he’s worried about the city’s ability to take on that project with its own funds.