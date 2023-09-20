Napa City Parks and Recreation hosted a Mexican Independence Day celebration at the city’s Senior Center on Sept. 16. The evening featured an authentic Mexican dinner, folk dancers, a mariachi band and more.

The parks and recreation department welcomed around 100 guests to the event.

Guests mingled before Salvador Torres greeted the room with welcoming words. Guests sang the Mexican National Anthem and Juan Alvarez read a poem titled, “Mi Patria Tri-color,” translated, “My Tri-color Homeland.” He also shared feelings of missing home and his gratitude towards the U.S.

Alvarez said he has been with the city’s Senior Center for 20 years and this is the first time they have hosted a celebration on Mexican Independence Day.

“I like to share my culture with others,” he said.

Grupo Folklorico Mariposa performed along with instructors, Vanessa Carrillo and Victor Ferrer.

Dinner and dessert were served; chicken flautas with beans and rice and pastel tres leches along with refreshments of aquas frescas de horchata y jamaica.

The evening ended with live music by a local mariachi trio, Trio Orion.

Linda Button, the Napa Senior Center coordinator, said, “It’s so exciting, I’m really happy with the turnout and we just want everyone to have a great time. We hope to continue the celebration next year.”

The event was such a success that the Napa Parks and Recreation Department along with the Senior Center had to turn guests away due to a lack of space.

“I’m feeling very accomplished because it was hard to put the event together,” Maricela Soria, the city’s Latinx outreach program manager, said. “Here in Napa, this is the only celebration going on today. It was a success thanks to the Napa Parks and Recreation and the Senior Center workers and volunteers. I’m very proud.”

Soria said the city hopes to have a larger space for the 2024 celebration so more guests can attend. “I’m envisioning out in the parking lot, more like a fair.”

“I am of Mexican descent so it’s very nice to be celebrating Mexican Independence Day in this way,” Soria said. “Getting to celebrate with this space is wonderful. Especially for the seniors; it’s a treat for them.”

The folk dancers, Grupo Folklorico Mariposa, also volunteered their services for the event. The instructor and program coordinator, Carrillo, helps at-risk high school teenagers by getting them involved in dance.

Fred Burns with Napa Parks and Recreation said, “It’s an awesome event, I love it. These are my people.”

Burns said they definitely plan to do the celebration again in 2024. “We got some great people here and we love them all.”

Alvarez’s poem read: “I am far from my Mexico and my heart feels nostalgia. The day of my country's Independence. I feel proud of this day! Those three spring colors and the stamped eagle.

“That representing our soldiers, indigenous people, and farmers. I have respect and gratitude to the United States, because thanks to this country, Mexico has been able to move ahead in the right direction. Viva Mexico!!!!”

In Spanish: “Estoy lejos de mi Mexico; y mi corazon siente una nostalgia en este dia de la Independecia. Orgulloso me siento este dia. Esos tres colores de primavera y el aguila estampada.

“Que representan a nuestros soldados e indios campesinos. Respeto y agredecimento le tengo a Estados Unidos porque gracias a esta patria, Mexico se a benificiado para salir adelante. Viva Mexico!!!!”

You can reach Intern Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.