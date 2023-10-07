The city of Napa’s planning commission voted Thursday in support of a new 53-home subdivision planned for the former Vintage Farm site in north Napa, where Vintage High School students have long raised livestock.

The commissioners voted 3-1 — with commission chair Bob Massaro against and Gordon Huether abstaining — to recommend the Napa City Council approve the project.

Commissioners generally praised the subdivision plans, though some expressed concern about environmental aspects of the proposed houses and inaccuracies on presented renderings.

Located at 1185 Sierra Ave., the roughly 10.45-acre site is owned by the Napa Valley Unified School District, which entered into an agreement to sell the site to developer Davidon Homes in 2020.

The proposed subdivision would include a mix of single-story and two-story single family homes, with the largest of the possible structures including an optional accessory dwelling unit — essentially a self contained living unit — inside the house.

Steve Abbs, vice president of acquisition and development for Davidon Homes, said at the meeting that the developer is hoping to close the sale agreement with the school district by the end of the year, move toward demolishing existing buildings in February, grade the land in March and begin building the subdivision — all at once — as soon as possible.

Rabinder Mangewala, the district’s superintendent of business services, said at the meeting the district strongly supported the project.

“Besides providing us funds for the farm, it also provides the Napa community with some much needed housing,” Mangewala said.

The district is planning on breaking ground on the new farm — to be located near the eastern end of Trower Avenue — as early as February or March 2024, Mangawala said. Construction, however, can’t begin until the school district receives proceeds from the sale.

Though the commission said they liked the architecture of the project and didn’t want to hold it up, several commissioners expressed some issues they had.

Commissioner Huether said he took issue with a design aspect of the home renderings that, he said, showed up as true divided-light windows — meaning the windows would consist of multiple small panes of glass, separated by mullions — but weren’t actually going to be that way.

He said he appreciated the developer stepping out of their comfort zone as far as the project design goes, but said he didn’t want to see the buildings with “fake mullions.”

Planning manager Ricky Caperton noted the city didn’t have an objective planning standard that requires mullions, which meant the commission essentially couldn’t add them on as a condition of approval.

Huether, in response, suggested the item should be continued so the developer could bring back accurate renderings.But the other commissioners said they didn’t want to delay the project, even if they said they agreed with Huether or had other problems.

Commissioner Paul Kelley noted, for example, that inaccurate renderings were a perpetual problem the commission faced, but he didn’t think that was reason to oppose the project.

Massaro said he opposed the project because of the impact it will have on climate change. He said he had suggested several climate-friendly improvements — full solar power, getting rid of natural gas and awnings — but the developer wouldn’t consider them as they’re not within city standards.

“That’s pretty much what happens here in terms of when new housing projects or commercial projects comes to us,” Massaro said. “The technology exists, it did not exist years ago, but it exists now so that any new project doesn’t have to contribute to climate change.”

Massaro said the flaw was with the city’s standards and not the developer, however.

