Napa Valley residents could see smoke due to prescribed burn

Napa Valley residents may see smoke Wednesday as fire officials burn about 13 acres in a forest near Angwin.

Pacific Union College, supported by firefighters from Napa County Fire, are scheduled to begin the prescribed burn about 10 a.m. at the college’s demonstration and experimental forest just east of Angwin, Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit spokesperson Jason Clay said.

