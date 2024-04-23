Dine at Napa Valley College’s student-run pop-up

More info: T o buy tickets, search for the event on eventbrite.com.

How much: $50 for three-courses and a mocktail with each course. Additional beverages may be added when purchasing your ticket.

Where: Napa Valley College's Main Campus, 2277 Napa Vallejo Hwy, Napa, CA 94558, Room 1731, also known as the on-campus Community Room. Guests may park in the parking lot adjacent to the Community Room.

When: 11:30 a.m. or noon Tuesday, Wednesday or Thursday from April 30 to May 9

The next wave of Napa Valley chefs will showcase their skills with a special pop-up restaurant at Napa Valley College.

On the brink of graduation, advanced culinary program students are collaborating with faculty to craft a dynamic dining experience April 30 to May 9, a three-course luncheon with spots available at 11:30 a.m. and noon.

The pop-up provides an innovative restaurant simulation, allowing the students to hone their culinary, service and restaurant management abilities. It also offers the Napa community a three-course meal at a value price, as well as a glimpse at talents of tomorrow’s chefs.

“They’ve created a diverse menu based on their techniques and backgrounds,” said Maryam Ahmed, the school's beverage and hospitality instructor.

The menu includes Asian influences, with housemade kimchi and Filipino-inspired duck confit. The main course is skirt streak over Korean noodles. There are vegetarian options, too, like a take on Chinese barbeque. And the dessert is Thai tea creme brulee.

All courses are paired with mocktails.

“Having the opportunity to experience what it is to actively collaborate amongst people that have the same inspiration to create art,” student Alfredo Romero said. “I'm excited about this opportunity to grow and develop the skills I'll need in the culinary industry and in life.”

Ahmed said the pop-up is an opportunity for the community to see how important the Napa Valley cooking school is.

“We are a community of hospitality professionals. We need these students to graduate and be part of the community,” she said. “The community needs more professionals to see how hard the students work.”

Ahmed and the school's executive chef instructor, Elena Sirignano, have spent years designing a culinary program that breaks from the norm.

“Having grown up in the industry in the top 5% of restaurants, I knew I didn’t want to teach students culinary the way it was taught to me,” Sirignano said. “I wanted to do something fundamentally different.”

Traditional culinary schools, for instance, emphasize European cuisine, specifically French and Italian. Napa Valley College instead includes focus on North African and southern Mediterranean.

“We want to highlight our student's culture and where their heritage comes from,” Sirignano said.

Another difference is the local curriculum preparing students for the less glamorous side of culinary arts.

“We spend a huge amount of time talking about equity, self-care, burnout, the high rates of dysfunctional behavior, and to be honest with them. You can take care of yourself, you shouldn’t work 14 hours a day and only get paid for eight,” she said.

Sirignano likens the lessons to being the: “bumpers between the gutter and alleyway while bowling.”

In addition to this real-world experience, Ahmed also focuses on leadership, to get people ready to step into a higher role.

While this course is a pre-graduation requirement for the culinary program, every student has a different set of skills and end goals.

“One student is the GM of her own restaurant. Her skills are different than someone who wants to be a pastry chef. We coach them on finding a job appropriate for their skills and goals,” Sirignano said. “We want to coach them on the right way to be treated as an employee and what’s not.”