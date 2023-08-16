A proposed two-part public art sculpture that would use Cor-Ten steel to mimic the shape of the Napa River won Napa City Council approval on Tuesday.

Jacques Lesec’s “Downstream” is planned to adorn two Soscol Avenue medians between Gasser Drive and Sousa Lane.

The council on Tuesday voted 4-1 in favor of the concept, affirming the choice of an artist selection panel that reviewed 86 applications and the city’s Public Art Steering Committee, which in July recommended the council approve the project.

Lesec, a Napa-based sculpture artist, who attended Tuesday’s meeting said, at he’s very familiar with the medians in question after driving past them regularly, and he appreciated having the chance to design a public art piece that will be installed in the city where he lives.

He said the project, in concept, “embraces the town’s evolving character while honoring its historical roots.” All of which is achieved by showcasing the Napa River’s shape in a modern, visually striking manner, Lesec said.

“Central to the theme of this piece is a fluid steel form, plasma cut from steel plate in the shape of the Napa River,” Lesec said. “Always in a perpetual state of flux, the river serves as a dynamic representation of the town’s ongoing transformation.”

Lesec went on to note that the Napa River has played an essential role in the development of Napa County. It long served as a transportation artery for food, goods and people, he said, and is a source of irrigation for the vineyards that are now synonymous with Napa Valley.

“Downstream” will also include the Oxbow portion of the river, Lesec added. He said he’ll be prefabricating the piece — which includes seven parts — in Napa.

“The new piece aims to celebrate and memorialize the Napa River, and its role in shaping the community’s past, present and future,” Lesec said.

The total budget for the art piece, which comes from the city’s dedicated public art fund, is $250,000, with $50,000 dedicated to consulting costs and city staff expenses.

Andy Miller, the sole public commentor, said he’s lived in Napa for 45 years and it’s been amazing for him to see what the city has done with art. He said he goes to the city’s Lighted Art Festival each year, and he recently took his kids to the city’s Rail Arts District and they “absolutely loved it.”

Miller also said he appreciated how the “Downstream” proposal would bring attention to the Napa River, which he said doesn’t get enough attention from visitors.

“In my opinion every dollar spent on art in the city is totally worth it,” Miller said.

The council members generally spoke positively of the proposal, though Council member Liz Alessio said she thought people might be confused by it.

She said her problems with interpreting the piece are similar to issues people will have with interpreting the previously-approved “Circulation” sculpture — a cactus-inspired piece set to be installed this year near the city’s trio of Highway 29-adjacent roundabouts.

“I love the material, I love the vision and the story and the thought and the intention behind it,” Alessio said. “And, as the old saying goes, beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and in interpretation. And I think that interpretation is going to get lost here.”

But the other council members said they fully supported the proposal, and they praised the city’s selection process. Council member Mary Luros said she thought the piece was beautiful and loved that a local artist had proposed it.

“I think it will enliven the space without being a distraction to the drivers, which is really important for public art, especially in that area,” Luros said.

Council member Bernie Narvaez said he didn’t understand that the piece was inspired by the Napa River when he first looked at the proposal, but he enjoyed trying to think through what it represented.

“At first I was thinking of a dragon, swimming through water,” Narvaez said. “That’s the first thing that came to mind. But then I looked at it closely and it became clear what it was. That’s kind of the fun part of art, the mental journey of trying to figure out what it means.”