A proposed two-part, Cor-Ten steel art sculpture that would mimic the shape of the Napa River has emerged as a favorite to adorn two Soscol Avenue medians between Gasser Drive and Sousa Lane in the city of Napa.

Napa’s Public Art Steering Committee recommended on July 25 the Napa City Council approve Jacques Lesec’s “Downstream,” affirming the choice that came out of an artist selection process roughly a week prior.

The City Council will have the final word on the sculpture proposal at a meeting in the near future.

Keri Hurtado, a curator for Artsource Consulting who assisted the city in organizing that process, said at the meeting the selection panel was highly impressed by Lesec’s proposal.

“Conceptually, it really connects to Napa in several ways by celebrating the Napa River and including patterning that connects to a broader Napa Valley landscape,” Hurtado said. “They felt he really rose to the challenge of creating a piece that addressed the medians in an impactful way.”

The two medians in question are lengthy, but only have about 2 to 8 feet of width for a public art project. One is an 85-foot-long median north of Saratoga Drive, while the other is a roughly 450-foot-long median south of the street.

Hurtado noted that the northern part of the “Downstream” sculpture would feature the Oxbow part of the Napa River, while the longer southern part appears to go underground, with several sculpture portions fabricated along the median to create that impression.

Much like the cactus-inspired “Circulation” piece that’s set to be installed near Napa’s three Highway 29-adjacent roundabouts, the median project is intended to be seen as people enter into and leave Napa.

Both projects are also intended to bring public art outside of downtown Napa, where it historically has been, and into the wider community.

The budget for the final Soscol Medians art piece is $200,000, and another $50,000 for related expenses such as city staff and consulting costs.

That funding comes out of the city of Napa’s dedicated Public Art Fund — developers of certain projects may either choose to install public art with cost equal to 1% of the construction costs of the project, or contribute that amount to the city’s fund.

Lesec, a large-sculpture artist based in Napa, was originally chosen as an alternate for the project, and not a finalist. That meant he wasn’t among the three chosen to submit proposals for the median art.

But, in April, the art steering committee asked that the two alternates also be paid $2,500, as the finalists were, to submit proposals.

Members of the steering committee praised the proposal and said they were happy that they asked the city to find the $5,000 needed to pay for the two additional proposals at a previous meeting in April.

Committee member Lissa Gibbs noted that the projects are going to stand in the community for a long time, so having a greater range of choices is likely beneficial.

“I think when you give artists money to actually develop an idea, you get better work,” Gibbs said. “And if you can have a pool of those, you actually have more to choose from that can reflect a whole range of variables.”

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.