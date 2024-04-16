Shuttle service to San Francisco International Airport returns to Napa

A new Napa Valley to San Francisco International Airport shuttle service is scheduled to debut in May, a year after a similar service shut down due to high operating costs and competition from rideshare companies.

Wine Country Airporter, operated by True Elegance Napa Limo Tours and Shuttle, will charge passengers $69 each way to and from Napa. Children can ride for $39 each way.

The service debuts May 1.

Bobby Puri, who co-owns True Elegance with his wife, Deepika, said he hopes the new service fills a “void” created when Evans Airport Service closed in May 2023.

“People were talking about a shuttle and a need for it,” said Puri, 41. “This is something we can put back into the community.”

The service will offer four departure and four arrival times daily to and from San Francisco seven days a week. The shuttle will make four round trips daily, even if there are no passengers on board, according to Puri.

The business has 23 vehicles, shuttles and buses, including four 56-seat motor coaches. The company, which employs 20 drivers, has annual revenues in the millions, Puri said.

While on-time performance is the goal, Puri said riders can assess if their shuttle is running late due to unforeseen traffic issues using a GPS-enabled app.

San Francisco International Airport is the main feeder airport to Napa Valley, followed by Oakland International and Sacramento International, according to a recent study commissioned Visit Napa Valley, Napa County official destination marketing organization.

Having a new airport shuttle will benefit tourists and residents alike, said Linsey Gallagher, Visit Napa Valley’s president and CEO.

“Dedicated transportation services not only add value to the experience, ease, and peace of mind for travelers, they streamline and mitigate the number of vehicles on the roadways,” Gallagher said.

Still, time will tell if enough passengers use the new service to make it viable. The Puris are hoping demand is such that they can expand the service to other regional airports.

Charging riders $69 for a one-way trip to SFO from the city of Napa appears a relative bargain compared with rideshare options. On Tuesday, the same trip using Uber’s basic service was listed at $136.06.

Napa Valley travelers also have the option of taking public transit to San Francisco aboard the Vine bus service and connecting with BART.

Evans Airport Service, which used to charge $40 for an airport ride, was a beloved local institution for many years. But empty seats on many trips reflected the challenges of operating the business. Pandemic-related shutdowns didn’t help.

The Puris know the challenges. The couple launched an airport shuttle service in 2007 serving Napa and Solano counties. But in 2012, they pulled the plug and transitioned to a door-to-door concierge service to survive.

Bobby Puri acknowledged the new airport service isn’t likely to make money in the short-term.

“It’ll be a money maker down the line, but right now it’s going to be a loss,” he said. “We would like the community to support it so it’s sustainable.”

Puri credited south Napa County Supervisor Belia Ramos for helping navigate the complex process of launching a new airport service.

“There were many, many moving parts,” Ramos said. “I learned a whole lot about transportation as it relates to airport service. I was just happy to be a supporter.”

Ramos’ district includes the city of American Canyon, where passengers can board the new airport service at a stop near the public library at 300 Crawford Way. A one-way ticket to the San Francisco airport costs $59.

In Napa, passengers will board at the Napa Valley Marriott Hotel & Spa at 3425 Solano Ave. The hotel will charge $10 a day for parking. Customers also have the option of parking for free at a rideshare lot across the street, according to Puri.

As of Monday, Puri said he’d sold about a half-dozen tickets for the inaugural May 1 trip to San Francisco.