Napa sculptor says he is uplifted by local arts community

A sculptor and licensed architect, Jacques Lesec creates large-format pieces and art installations.

He has worked under artists such as Patrick Shearn, the CEO of Ebert, Colorado-based Poetic Kinetics, which specializes in large-scale, experiential art installations such as those displayed at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, EDC (the Electric Daisy Carnival) in Las Vegas, and Burning Man in Black Rock Desert, northwestern Nevada.

His involvement with such projects influenced Lesec’s more recent work. He has created installations around the country and locally for events such as Napa’s BottleRock and the Lighted Arts Festival.

In 2017, the artist’s 22-foot-tall, nearly 2-ton sculpture, “B’LOON,” was displayed at the Silverado Country Club.

The hot air balloon, which was made of wine barrels, was representative of Napa’s culture. It was only up for a day, though, before it was destroyed in the Atlas Fire.

However, before the sculpture was destroyed, BottleRock organizers expressed their interest in the piece. They offered to purchase “B’LOON” if Lesec rebuilt it.

His restored creation made it through two consecutive BottleRock festivals before burning down again in the 2020 Glass Fire.

“As difficult as it was to stomach the loss of the balloon, having the experience locally here in town gave me the confidence to move forward with building and self financing,” Lesec said.

Despite those devastating times, Lesec said, he always felt supported by local artists. He said he was pleasantly surprised to find a prolific art community following his move to Napa.

“Most of my art pieces have relied on the help of fellow artists who have dropped what they were doing in order to lend me a hand,” he said.

Lesec met his wife while attending the University of California, Los Angeles. In 2016, the two moved to Napa, where she is from.

“I was really fortunate to work for some pretty amazing mentors. And I think it’s a different way of learning,” Lesec said. Gaining hands-on experience was major for the young artist.

After working for Shearn, Lesec had an internship at a Los Angeles architecture firm, Oyler Wu Collaborative. Following that, he landed various design partnerships and opportunities.

“That’s how I got the bug,” he laughed.

Lesec is the selected finalist for the Soscol Medians project, a local initiative for enhancing the medians on Soscol Avenue. In 2018, they were added to improve safety and traffic flow.

In 2022, the project was approved after the Public Art Steering Committee and City Council identified the medians as a priority.

Napa’s project goals included making a product that enhances Napa as an art destination, a structure that’s in view of those driving by and one that’s original and aesthetically pleasing.

Finalists pitched proposals and Lesec’s presentation, “Downstream,” was selected. The art installation will display the Napa River’s shape in a modern and striking manner.

As his proposal states, the installation is community-centric and will embrace the town’s evolving character while honoring its historic roots.

The piece will reflect the shape of the river, displaying a fluid, steel structure plasma cut from steel plate.

“Always in a perpetual state of flux, the river serves as a dynamic representation of the town’s ongoing transformation,” Lesec’s proposal states.

The artist is very invested in the project, given he drives by the location often.

“It’s exciting to get to work on a concept you’ll literally get to see on a daily basis,” Lesec said, “when a lot of artists install a piece and visit it maybe once or twice.”

Most of his work is made for temporary display, but “Downstream” will be his first permanent installation — a major accomplishment for a large-format artist.

Creating temporarily displayed modular pieces comes with complications, he said. Being a large-scale sculptor calls for a lot of studio, exhibition and work space.

However, the lack of accessible studios is an ongoing issue for many Napa artists.

“I envision a communal maker space that serves the community as much as it helps local artists,” he said.

Lesec said he hopes the city of Napa will come up with a collaborative space where artists can get together to share resources, tools and knowledge, and also one that allows them the space needed to build community art pieces together.

He said one of the most exciting aspects of large-format art is getting to work with people from all different backgrounds.

Art installations often involve contractors, electricians, engineers, wood and metal workers, and LED specialists.

He sees the potential for mutual benefit with creative spaces in town.

Artists could provide educational opportunities for schools and teach students how to make art, benefiting artists, the city and the overall community.

“I think we shouldn’t have to put ourselves in debt from $100,000 in student loans in order to learn how to make cool art,” he said.

As a student, he gained experience and knowledge when working alongside other artists.

“I think there’s a lot of vital skill sets you can learn with woodworking and metalwork that would benefit the local community,” Lesec said. “While at the same time solving the problem of giving artists a creative space and have greater visibility around town.”

Completing the kinds of pieces he creates can take months, or in some cases, years. Those pieces are then difficult to store before selling.

Gaining visibility for his work is also a challenge without sufficient exhibition space.

“A lot of people suggest I do smaller-format things, but I think what drives me to make large art is I’m getting to work with a bunch of people,” Lesec said. “That’s what keeps me going, the community.”

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.