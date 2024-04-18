Napa schedules open house to talk potential sales tax measure

The city of Napa is continuing to explore a general sales tax measure for the November ballot to help the city avoid an expected structural budget deficit in future years.

The city this week scheduled a community open house at Napa City Hall to answer questions about what led the city to look into such a tax. The drop-in meeting will be from 4:30-7:30 p.m. April 23 in the Napa council chambers at 955 School St.

The Napa City Council in January voted unanimously for the city to continue looking into a sales tax measure, after hearing that a 1% measure — projected to raise $21 million annually — polled favorably in September 2023.

The poll of 588 people — conducted by consulting firm CivX and Godbe Research — found that about 50% supported a potential tax measure with negative messaging and over 60% supported with positive messaging.

Napa’s current sales tax — 7.75% — is lower than in the adjacent Solano, Marin and Sonoma counties, where tax rates generally reach over 8%. But it’s on par with other cities in Napa County, except St. Helena’s 8.25% rate.

A city news release says a sales tax measure would create a source of locally controlled, stable revenue that the state can’t tap into.

The state’s impact on upcoming budgets is a concern because Napa County and its cities may lose out on millions due to a complicated revenue source that is set to end in 2025 — in lieu of Vehicle License Fee property tax payments.

The city of Napa would lose an estimated $12 million starting in 2025, according to the release.

A stable revenue source is also desired because the transient occupancy tax — the city’s largest revenue source, projected at $32.8 million in the current 2023-24 fiscal year budget — declines precipitously when tourism declines, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Seeking funding for public safety, city services and critical infrastructure through a ballot measure presents a unique opportunity for us to not just address immediate funding gaps but also safeguard our city's long-term viability,” Napa Mayor Scott Sedgley said in the press release.

“By prioritizing local and sustainable funding for key services, we should be investing in the future success of Napa and our community.”

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.