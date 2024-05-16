Napa County and its five municipalities have each recently endorsed a $1.2 billion draft spending plan for a new road repair tax that’s likely to go before voters in November.

The new sales tax measure, known as Measure U, wouldn’t increase the tax rate, according to the Napa Valley Transportation Authority. Instead, it would replace the county’s current half-cent sales tax in place for road repairs — established by the current Measure T — and tweak it to allow local jurisdictions to issue debt against future revenue for road maintenance projects.

Measure T raises about $25 million for road repair projects each year — and the new tax would continue to do so.

But the switch to Measure U would broaden the county’s ability to tackle major maintenance projects. It would enable more substantial projects upfront, via the ability to pull more money together for those projects via bonding.

And having access to more funds better enables the county and its cities to pursue grant opportunities, according to the transportation authority.

The measure would also divert 7.3% of proceeds currently generated by Measure T, or about $1.8 million annually, to so-called “regional” projects that would benefit the entirety of Napa County, such as improvements that would reduce traffic congestion along Highway 29.

That tax revenue shift means a lower tax percentage of the funding would go directly to city of Napa and Napa County roads.

But Napa Valley Transportation Authority Executive Director Kate Miller has argued the flexibility allowed by bonding will still lead to improved pavement condition across the county. That’s because high-quality roads — which can be achieved through high upfront costs enabled by bonding — are cheaper to maintain than low-quality roads, which the county has plenty of.

The county scored an average of 55 out of 100, according to a 2021 Metropolitan Transportation Commission report, putting it in the “at risk” category and marking the county as having the worst roads in the Bay Area, tied with Sonoma County.

The regional funding spending plan, which comes out of the allocation adjustment, would invest $56 million into Highway 29 congestion relief and other improvements — including plans to improve bottlenecks that run toward the city of Napa from Sonoma and Solano counties. And it would last 30 years, effectively extending the end of the half-cent tax from 2042 to 2055.

According to NVTA, the $56 million would be spent on:

Intersection improvements at highways 29 and 12, including at Airport Boulevard and west toward Sonoma County.

Operational improvements along the American Canyon portion of Highway 29, between Napa Junction and American Canyon Road.

Funding dedicated to highway operations and emergency evacuations, including a facility for that.

With approval from the county cities in place, the NVTA board is scheduled to move forward with final approval May 24. The Napa County Board of Supervisors would then be asked to approve sending the ballot initiative to the registrar of voters to be placed on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Questions raised about the funding shift

Though elected officials for the county and Napa’s five cities all endorsed the spending plan, there was some pushback — most prominently from the city of Napa — about how the new measure would involve reallocating money that would go to road repairs in local jurisdictions under the current tax to regional projects.

Under the new draft plan, allocations to local jurisdictions — where 99% of current Measure T proceeds go — would overall be reduced, with most of the impact of that reduction falling on the city of Napa and the county.

That’s so funding could go toward regional projects and bolstering NVTA administration costs from 1% to 2%, for extra work to manage bonding.

As a result, the city of Napa would go from receiving 40.35% of proceeds to about 36.5%, the county would go from receiving around 39.65% to 35.2%, and American Canyon’s share would drop from 7.7% to 7.2%.

Yountville, Calistoga and St. Helena would, alternatively, either stay at the same funding level or a slightly higher one.

Miller said at the April 16 Napa City Council meeting that NVTA worked with the city to make a number of concessions. That included reducing the amount allocated for regional projects from $80 million to $56 million, and shaving administration costs included as part of the measure from 2.5% to 2%.

Miller also noted that the agency had used pavement score modeling to understand the impact of the measure, and found even with the regional projects it would lead to better pavement index scores countywide.