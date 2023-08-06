Tickets: Thursday only: Youth under 12 and Seniors over 60 are free. Advance: Adult (13+), $10; seniors (60+), $7; youth (6-12), $7; military admission, $7; presale youth unlimited ride wristband, $42; presale adult unlimited ride wristband, $45. At the gate: General admission, $15; military, seniors and youth, $12.

When: Aug. 10-13; 2-10 p.m. Thursday and Friday; noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

The Napa Town and Country Fair is back with a full lineup of performers, intriguing activities and improved entrance practices for 2023.

The fair starts Thursday and runs through next Sunday at the Napa Valley Expo. New additions for this year’s fair include the first-ever racing pigs, a drag show, artistic activities and more.

With two stages, the fair provides plenty of performances. All live music shows are included in the price of admission.

This year’s Bandstand Stage lineup kicks off with Gotcha Covered, a cover band playing a vast array of genres. The band will perform daily, Thursday to Sunday.

Rolling Stones tribute band The Sticky Stones are scheduled to perform two sets at 6:45 p.m. and 8:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Friday welcomes metal fusion band Outlaw Mariachi for two sets, along with several from the legendary DJ Rotten Robbie.

The fair’s first-ever Fierce and Fabulous Drag Show will kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday, followed by a DJ dance party at 9:30 p.m.

Saturday is Country Day at the Bandstand Stage, with returning favorites Flat Busted and Take a Little Ride. Flat Busted will perform two sets at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., and Take a Little Ride will play at 9 p.m.

Decades, a new addition to the fair, will perform three sets on Sunday evening.

The Joe Anderson Plaza Stage will feature the legendary Jefferson Starship on Thursday, country star Craig Morgan on Friday, Cheat Codes on Saturday, and Banda Machos and Banda Maguey on Sunday.

In addition to stage performers, the fair is welcoming several new performers and activities.

The Violin of Fire will stroll the grounds daily, and Tyzen the Master Hypnotist will perform each night.

The Cooks Racing Pigs, the first racing pigs to come to the Napa Town and Country Fair, will race daily. In addition, Disneyland characters will roam the grounds Thursday and Friday for meet-and-greets.

The Napa Fair will also present the Grand Prix Roller Coaster, the largest roller coaster the fair has had.

The new and improved AG Alley includes a free barnyard petting zoo, an expanded California native plant exhibit and a culinary corner with edible plants.

Napa’s Connolly Ranch will showcase program participants’ art, and the Maker’s Pavilion is returning with new interactive additions.

Activities such as live mural painting, chalk art competitions and Best of Show/ribbon winning crafts such as photography, painting and quilts will be held.

Located at the Expo, 575 Third St., Napa, the Town and Country Fair opens at 2 p.m. on Thursday and Friday. Gates open at noon Saturday and Sunday.

Improvements to entry and admission have been made to benefit attendees. Guests are encouraged to buy tickets in advance at napafair.org to utilize the fair’s new entrance express lanes.

Express entry is located on Third Street next to the Expo Administration office and directly off the Silverado Green parking lot.

Tickets in advance cost $10 for general admission and $7 for military, seniors and youth ages 6-12. Tickets at the gate cost $15 for general admission and $12 for military, seniors and youth.

Children age 5 and younger get in free daily, while seniors and children ages 12 and under on Thursday will be admitted for free.

Carnival wristbands for unlimited rides are $35 in advance and $45 at the gate. Advance purchases are available until midnight on Wednesday, Aug. 9, and group ticket sales are offered as well as parking on site for $10.

Kiosks are located at entrance gates to dispense tickets purchased in advance.

All guests are subject to security and bag checks and are recommended to review the list of forbidden items online.

New scanners will eliminate the need for stopping, and only those who trigger the system must halt for a secondary search.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.