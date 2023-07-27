Napa transportation agency crafting 2024 ballot measure to help fix county roads

Let us know by emailing staff writer Edward Booth at edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com. Please include a specific location and any photos are appreciated.

How do you feel about Napa County roads? Are there problematic areas that need to be addressed? Where are some of the worst spots?

The Napa Valley Transportation Authority might have found a solution to help improve street pavement quality across Napa County amid an ongoing decline.

A possible solution, according to the agency, is asking voters next year to replace the current half-cent sales tax already in place under Measure T.

It wouldn’t be an additional tax, the agency said. Instead, it would be a tweak to the measure to allow the county to bond against future revenues for road repair projects.

Measure T didn’t include bonding when it was put to voters in 2012 so the Napa County Taxpayers Association wouldn’t oppose it. The measure, which went into effect in 2018, brings in about $25 million annually to repair roads throughout the county through the sales tax.

But that hasn’t been enough, said Kate Miller, the transit agency’s executive director.

Napa County’s Pavement Condition Index scores — in unincorporated areas of the county and every municipality except Yountville — have continued to drop, according to data from the Metropolitan Transportation Commission, the Bay Area’s regional transportation agency.

A pavement condition index score is a rating of pavement quality from 0 to 100, with 100 representing a freshly paved road.

Napa County roads, on average, were said to have the worst pavement conditions in the Bay Area, along with Sonoma County, according to the 2021 Metropolitan Transportation Commission report. They scored an average of 55, falling from a score of 60 in 2014.

A less gradual decline proceeded in unincorporated areas, which went from a score of 60 in 2011 to 46 in 2021.

Miller said the ability to bond with expected revenues is essential to the potential measure, which the agency said is in the works.

Being able to take out debt is needed in order to pay for major maintenance projects, Miller said.

“We’re not going to do anything unless we can issue debt against it,” she said. “That makes no sense.

“Bringing that money forward is a critical component to being able to actually make some impact on our deferred maintenance for local streets and roads.”

Bonding would also allow the agency to leverage funds in order to win competitive federal and state grants, which she said could be particularly important for major highway projects.

And, she added, it would ultimately give taxpayers more for their tax dollars given the increased flexibility bonding allows and the rising cost of construction over time.

Since bonding involves taking out debt, that debt would need to be repaid. But Miller said the financial benefits of allowing for bonding far outweigh its costs.

“With the amount of money we’re getting this year, if we were to look at the value of that dollar 30 years from now, it is quite a bit lower,” Miller said.

“So all of the costs associated with issuing debt are pretty much washed away by the enormous value of those dollars now versus what they’re going to be in 30 years.”

For now, the agency is working to develop the specific language of the measure. Before it could reach the ballot, however, it would then need to be approved by the transportation agency’s board, ratified by each of Napa’s jurisdictions and eventually go before the Napa County Board of Supervisors, Miller said.

A survey last month of 600 Napa voters to gauge reception to a ballot measure found there’s strong community support for a renewed measure — 78% of those surveyed said they would vote to approve the measure after it was read to them, and 77% still saying they would in the affirmative after receiving additional information.

But the survey also found the measure may be vulnerable to opposition.

After a statement opposing the measure was read, only 53% of the people surveyed said they’d support it.

That statement presented an argument that the bonding would allow the county to “spend more of our money faster.” It also suggested extending the measure to 2054 — compared to the current 2043 end date — was too long, and that with cost of living increasing and other tax measures likely to appear on the ballot, Napa voters should send a message “that the people have had too much.”

The measure would need a 2/3 majority of voters to pass.

Pothole and road repair, traffic flow improvements along Highway 29 and safety improvements were found to be the most important components of a measure to local voters, said Sara LaBatt, senior principal of EMC Research, the firm contracted by NVTA to conduct the survey in April, during a July 19 meeting of the transportation board.

LaBatt added that the 21% surveyed who said they’d likely oppose the measure indicated

Board member Alfredo Pedroza said at the meeting that he was pleased to see the results of the survey — which showed stronger community support for a measure than a poll held for the same purpose in 2021.

There needs to be specific communication to the community about what the outcomes of the measure would be, he said.

“I think one message we should all take away: This is not a new tax. It’s an extension of a tax,” Pedroza said.

A few board members said that messaging should emphasize what Napa municipalities achieved with Measure T. Its funds are currently being used, for example, as part of a rehabilitation plan for Jefferson Street in Napa.

“We certainly do need the funds,” board member Leon Garcia said. “I think there’s strong evidence there that would support public recognition of what we’ve achieved.”