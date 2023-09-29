What: The Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra’s opening season concert: a Festival of Folk Tunes

The Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra opens its third concert season with a Festival of Folk Tunes at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1, launching the orchestra’s series of free classical concerts.

The orchestra’s reputation for innovative programming and high musical standards have deemed it Napa Valley’s top year-round source for live orchestral music.

The opening program will be held at the Crosswalk Community Church and will include compositions by renowned chamber composers. The concert is free to the public but donations are appreciated.

The Napa Valley Chamber Orchestra was founded three years ago when local musicians recognized the absence of live orchestra music in the county.

Performers launched the chamber for resident musicians and audiences according to a press release sent by NVCO board member Malcom Mackenzie.

Claire Burke, chairwoman of the NVCO’s Board of Directors said, “We currently have about 22 active members, most of whom are residents of the Napa County and adjacent counties.”

The group has played various venues and is excited for the opportunity to launch the first concert of the season at the community church.

“Most of the members volunteer their time and talent,” Burke said. “We are accepting new members; email info@napavalleychamberorchestra.com to contact our personnel officer.”

Organizing the opening concert has been a labor of love for the musicians and participating volunteers.

“We are very excited to be launching a third season as the only community orchestra in the Napa Valley for resident musicians and audiences,” Burke said.

The show’s featured artist is Burke Schuchmann, a noted Bay Area cellist who started playing the instrument at age 14.

Schuchmann has taught at the University of California Berkeley and California State University, Chico. He currently teaches string technique classes and directs the Berkeley and Marin chamber workshops.

Before becoming a teacher known for the beauty and depth of his musical interpretation, Schuchmann played and studied cello in Europe according to the press release.

Schuchmann will be the featured soloist in the Cello Concerto in G Major composed by Italian composer Luigi Boccherini.

All song selections have ties to folk music in the composers’ backgrounds. The English composer John Rutter’s Suite for Strings is based on four English folk tunes. Others include folk melodies from a range of cultures and regions.

Upcoming concerts for this season include performances in Napa at Justin Sienna High School on Nov. 19, Congregation Beth Shalom in Napa on Feb. 24 of 2024 and Napa Adventist Community Church on May 5.

The orchestra will also perform at Grace Episcopal Church in St. Helena on Feb. 25 and Pacific Union College in Angwin on April 28. All concerts will begin at 2 p.m.

“Due to the generous support from audiences and donors, along with grants from the Gasser Foundation and Arts Council Napa Valley, we are able make all our concerts free to the public,” Burke said.

The chairwoman said the orchestra’s board of volunteers and staff recognize the importance of making music accessible to the community.

“Their dedication, and that of the musicians, makes it all possible.”

You can reach Intern Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.