Napa Valley Children’s Chorus returns after 3-year hiatus

The Napa Valley Children’s Chorus returns next week after a three-year hiatus.

Registration for local kids has begun. The choir’s upcoming season begins Sept. 12 and runs through May 2024.

Due to the pandemic, the chorus was unable to meet for practice. Over the last three years, choir members gradually aged out. The Napa Valley Children’s Chorus is in need of new singers.

The Napa Valley Children’s Chorus is calling out to local youth singers to join the team. The group performs all styles of music including contemporary, folk, classical and pop.

Diane Strohmeyer, the choir’s artistic director, said, “I am very excited, enthusiastic and looking forward to a wonderful season of singing.”

Rehearsals will take place from 4 to 5:15 p.m. on Tuesdays in the Napa Methodist Church choir room. Practices prepare the choir for its two yearly concerts in the spring and during the holidays, officials said.

After the holiday show concludes the choir won’t meet again until January, when registration opens for new members.

The season will run through May, when the group will perform its spring concert.

According to Strohmeyer, the chorus was formed in 1994 and has remained an important musical outlet for children.

Following budget cuts and funding issues among local elementary schools, the choir has been a space for musically-inclined youth to express themselves outside of the classroom.

The chorus provides members with “high quality, group singing” that includes “building friendships through healthy vocal training, performance opportunities, the development of performance skills and fun through accomplishments,” according to Strohmeyer.

“Through participation, members practice discipline and commitment, develop self confidence and become part of a musical community where every member is important.”

The choir will be accompanied by Travis Rogers, the choir director at Napa High School.

To register contact Strohmeyer at 707-484-8548 or email dianestroh@comcast.net.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.